Help may be in the offing for ailing transgender Jay Boogie as a kindhearted lady has offered him one of her kidneys

According to the lady, the transgender deserves a second chance having learnt the hard way via the failed cosmetic surgery

Mixed reactions have trailed the lady's offer online with many criticising her and others laughing it off

A lady has offered to give out one of her kidneys to ailing transgender Jay Boogie.

Facebook user, Innocent Tino, shared the lady's offer on social media, saying he received it in his DM.

described the lady as a very beautiful young lady. In the lady's message he shared, she admitted Jay offended God but thought he has learnt the hard way and deserved a second chance.

The message reads:

"Good afternoon Tino. I believe we all deserve a second chance and having offended God and humanity Jay Boogie has learned the hardest way.

"Hence, I would like to give him one of my kidneys. Pls hide my ID and find a way to reach him. Thank you."

Jay had cried out, saying he was in need of an organ transplant and called on God for help.

People react to the lady's kidney donation

Yao Wisdom Bertrand said:

"Mine is finished I gave it to my ex girlfriend if not I will donate also."

Chinelo Eboh said:

"You don't even know if your kidney is a match.

"Good luck with that anyways."

Afam Afam said:

"And trust me person wey drop that message no go pass one small pikin wey no even know the implications involved.

"Better hide your id, cuz your parents will definitely disown you f00l."

Patience Peter said:

"Same kidney you can't even give any of your family members when the need arises."

Victor Ogbu said:

"Is not about giving out u kidney.

"I hope u know the implications involved?"

Matilda Patience Ekine said:

"Make them kuku marry after everything Abeg."

David Nneka Peace said:

"No be give kidney oo..can you take care of yourself very well afterwards?"

