Dana Air has stated that it has terminated the employment of some staff members during an operational audit being carried out by the country's regulatory authorities.

Kingsley Ezenwa, the airline's Head of Corporate Communications, released a statement on Saturday, May 11, 2024, to confirm the development.

BREAKING: 2 weeks after NCAA suspension, Dana Air fires workers

Source: UGC

The airline emphasized that the ongoing audit is a joint initiative between Dana Air and the authorities aimed at ensuring adherence to all required standards and regulations.

Ezenwa said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“In light of the ongoing audit, Dana Air has made the decision to temporarily disengage some staff members pending the conclusion of the audit.

“This decision has been made to ensure efficient management of resources and to facilitate a thorough review of operational procedures."

According to the statement, Dana Air reiterated its commitment to fully cooperate with the authorities to ensure a smooth and speedy resolution of the audit process.

The airline also stated its commitment to keeping its staff updated and supported during this period of challenge.

Additionally, it mentioned that discussions have begun with lessors and stakeholders regarding the progress made so far.

It would be recalled that Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), in a letter endorsed by its Acting Director General, Chris Najomo, suspended Dana Airlines' Air Operator Certificate (AOC) with immediate effect.

The decision came less than 48 hours after a Dana Air aircraft (MD82 with registration marks 5SN-BKI) experienced a runway incursion upon landing at the domestic wing of Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos from Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng