Late Nigerian singer, Mohbad’s father, Mr Joseph Aloba, has once again spoken up over a new development in his late son’s case

Mr Aloba reacted online in a new video after actress Tonto Dikeh and others called for Mohbad’s body to be released for burial

In the video, the late singer’s father kicked against the idea and noted that nobody should go and carry his son’s corpse without his authorisation

Late Nigerian singer, Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, has now reacted to calls for his son’s corpse to be returned for burial.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, took to social media to call on the Nigerian police to release Mohbad’s body for it to be properly buried.

Shortly after the online cry from Tonto and others, Mohbad’s father took to social media to kick against their plans.

In a video circulating online, Joseph Aloba was seen expressing his displeasure with the idea of his son being reburied now. According to him, Mohbad is still his son even in death and anything that would be done to his body should be with his authorisation.

Not stopping there, Mr Aloba noted that they have all been fighting for justice for Mohbad and reburying him would defeat the purpose because the matter would only die down.

The old man also reiterated the need for a DNA test to be done on Mohbad’s son, Liam, before his corpse is reburied.

In his words:

“I heard some people want to go and carry Mohbad’s body. When this boy was alive, he was my son and even after death, he is still my son. Nobody should go and take his body. If anything must be done, I will be the one to authorize it. We are seeking Justice for Mohbad and you people are talking of burial. What remains after burial? Let Justice take place first and DNA is very necessary please.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Mohbad’s father kicks against son’s corpse being reburied

Mohbad’s father’s reaction to Tonto Dikeh and other people requesting for his son’s body to be buried raised mixed feelings among netizens. Read some of their comments below:

hollarzhy00:

“This baba dey fire mohbad wife gaaan oooo, he still dey insist on DNA .”

olofofonaija1:

“Make una deliver the message to Tonto Dikeh agborodun crying more than the bereaved with investment isonu she said she did on someone else’s son's death.”

lulumiami40:

“But they can't bury him without the fathers consent that's the fact.”

sandra_william1988:

“Says d person that buried him some hrs after his death abeg shift.”

toyrah_8:

“Go and drag wunmi for DNA if Dem born you. Shameless man, dragging properties with a little baby, take the properties, Liam , Wunmi and Mohbad’s mom will never lack.”

d_real_olamzy:

“I dislike this man.”

bestbird44:

“He is right in his own opinion. It is well.”

realgoldcreativestore:

“Justice now matters to you after you have dabaru (scatter) everything…. And since you don’t wanna accept him as your grandson, leave him alone and let Liam live a peaceful life.. Rest in power Moh.”

cyn_thialuv:

“Nawa for you oo. What if after DNA this boy turns out to be your grandson, how would you face him in future? Rest na. Mohbad is your son yes, but remember he married legally and you supported him.”

Adebukola_ol:

“DNA is necessary before burial kwawhen you hurriedly bury him, you didn’t think about justice, this man is just a talkative and bringing shame to the son even in death. Epele ooo baba ekiti.”

theladytoyah:

“This man eh!!‍♀️ but you were the one singing 2weeks ago that they k!lled your son and government also refused to give your son to you to lay him to rest. God abeg o now you want him to be there till justice be served. So you never thought of justice before you rushed and buried him in the first place?”

kswissluxuryhair:

“They didn’t release ur son’s autopsy result over 2 months now and u never talked about it even for once hmmmmmm nawa ooo.”

sherrybanjo:

“At this point Iyabo and Tonto should let go of Justice for Mohbad. We won’t blame you guys that you bailed out. Henceforth, @iyaboojofespris please nitori Olorun, don’t you ever stand up or stand by or stand for anything that got to do with Nigerians again. We all deserve everything going with us as whole.”

alluringwoman_ng:

“This man doesn’t care about Justice. He just wants Liam not to be Mohbad’s so he can take all the properties . I said this thing from the beginning, people abuse me here. If they give him all the money and properties Moh left behind, he won’t even care about DNA again.”

bigceuk:

“But you rushed to bury him at midnight... Your own parents failed to give you the parenting you deserve and reasons why you failed your son even in death. Imagine a so-called man of God who lacks forgiving spirits. I pray the DNA turns out well so you can be ashamed of yourself...... Now he's no more, you've doubts that he's not your grandson, so the public will validate DNA for your own grandson. Chaii sleep well Ilerioluwa.”

beliciousbybee:

“Who is the ""THEM""iyabo ojo said she is carrying the family along even you the father gave them permission to go on with the burial,all the money that have used in preparing for the burial nko,this man will just allow everybody remove their hand from the case and you will get the justice yourself.... because bella talk yesterday you carry camera no wahala everybody go soon rest.”

Tonto Dikeh blasts Mohbad's father

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported on Tonto Dikeh blasting Mohbad's father on social media.

Recall that the music star’s father, Joseph Aloba, went viral after he made claims about the deceased’s wife, Wunmi, in court. Shortly after Mr Aloba’s claims went viral online, Tonto took to her official Instagram page to share her thoughts.

The movie star penned down a lengthy note where she revealed that she finds it hard to trust Mohbad’s father. She said Mohbad’s dad should have given all the information he had to the authorities instead of ‘speaking carelessly'.

Source: Legit.ng