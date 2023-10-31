A recent WhatsApp conversation between Mohbad's wife and Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo emerged online and stirred reactions

Wunmi, during her chat with Iyabo Ojo, noted that a DNA test is a must while also revealing when she intends to share her side of the entire debacle

Mohbad's wife also gave reasons why she has decided not to speak or grant any interview until after November 7, 2023

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has sparked reactions after she shared her WhatsApp conversation with Mohbad's wife online.

Wunmi, in the lengthy message sent to Iyabo Ojo, gave her reasons for keeping mute despite all the allegations levelled against her by her husband's father and his family.

The young mother of one noted in the conversation that she doesn't intend to speak just yet until after the coroner's inquest report is heard in court on November 7, 2023.

DNA is a must - Wunmi says

During the conversation, Wunmi noted to Iyabo Ojo that having a DNA test done on Liam, Mohbad's six-month-old son, is a must.

This is coming after several allegations were levelled against Wunmi about her cheating on her late husband and that Liam is not truly Mohbad's child.

Wunmi also noted that after November 7, she would probably grant an interview and share her side of the entire debacle in front of the whole world.

Mohbad's wife accused of sleeping with her late hubby's manager

Legit.ng recalls reporting a story about Mohbad's wife committing adultery and cheating on her husband when he was still alive.

A close friend of Wunmi's late hubby, Micee, alleged during an interview with VeryDarkMan that Mohbad's wife cheated on him.

Micee, during the interview, revealed that Mohbad's wife was bi-sexual, and she slept with the singer's manager behind his back while he was alive.

