Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire recently set tongues wagging online as she went all out to celebrate her man, Fredrick Leonard, on their first wedding anniversary.

She described Fredrick as the perfect man she prayed for. Peggy noted in her post that Freddy is proof that God listened to her prayers because he is everything she wanted in a man and even more.

Nollywood power couple Peggy Ovire and Frederick celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Photo credit: @peggyovire

Source: Instagram

"Me and you till the wheels fall off" - Peggy Ovire declares

The actress went further to thank her husband for being a constant rock of stability, love, protection and non-stop princess treatment.

Peggy noted that she's thankful for the love Fredrick Leonard shows her and promises to be till eternity.

The pair got married last November on the 19th.

Read Peggy Ovire's love note to he hubby below:

"I am thankful for a Love like this till ♾️. You my husband is a proof that God listened to my prayers when I asked him of what I wanted in a man. Thank you for Praying, providing, protecting & making our family a priority above every other thing. Thank you for giving me 100% princess treatment . Keep it up oh. Happy 1 year Anniversary baby, till the wheels fall off Babeski @freddieleonard ♥️♥️ I LOVE YOU te amour."

Watch the sweet video Peggy captioned the post with:

Reactions trail Peggy Ovire's video

See how netizens reacted to Peggy Ovire's anniversary post:

@ruthkadiri:

"Congratulations sis happy anniversary."

@ekene_umenwa:

"Happy anniversary to my family I cover you two with the blood of Jesus amen forever to go amen."

@official___christabel:

"Stop kissing my man. Of all men in the industry why do you have to marry this one I love so much ?? Congrats my darlings."

@jnrpope:

"Congratulations my people."

@onyiialexx:

"Congrats Peggy."

@victorthompson_:

"90+ more years to go."

@mary_lazarus:

"Congratulations Peg and Fred."

@uchennannanna:

"Happy anniversary my people , wishing you more joy, peace and understanding."

@anthonymonjaro:

"My two fav people… happy anniversary my darling, wishing you manag more years, many more decades. God bless and keep your union growing stronger day by day, year by year."

Source: Legit.ng