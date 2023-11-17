Rita Dominic has joined Miss Nigeria's organiser to celebrate the pageant's first winner

She wrote a short message on Instagram for Chief Mrs Grace Oyelude, who clocked 93 years

A picture collage was made, and in the pictures, the celebrant was given a large cake which had green and white colour

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic has joined the rest of Nigerians to celebrate the first winner of Miss Nigeria, Chief Grace Oyelude, as she clocked 93.

Rita Dominic Gushes As 1st Miss Nigeria, Grace Oyelude Marks 93rd Birthday. Photo Credit @ritadominic

The thespian who got married in a flamboyant way in 2022 wrote a short note to celebrate the former beauty queen on Instagram.

Rita Dominic wished the aged woman a happy birthday and reposted the message written by the beauty pageant organisers; the note stated that the celebrants' courage and great strength of character had endeared her to many people.

A picture collage was made for her. In one of the pictures, a huge green and white cake was on the table where Oyelude was sitting. The next picture was a throwback photo taken when she was still young. She was holding a bicycle and smiling at the camera.

See the pictures here:

Fans react to the birthday message Rita Dominic wrote

Netizens have reacted to the message sent by Dominic for the Chief Grace Oyelude. Here are some of the response below.

@k8henshaw:

"Awwwwww, still a beaurri."

@iamlilianbach:

"She is still a beauty ."

@michelledede:

"Love this. Happy 93rd birthday Queen ."

@realsusanpeters:

"It’s in the blood , natural beauty ."

@biwarietuk:

"Happy birthday beauty Queen ."

@udosweet:

"93 years, God thank you for hr life..... E no easy oh.. I tap for me and my entire family longlife to us."

@hotticeb:

"And still beautiful at 93 years. Back doesn't crack. Happy birthday ma."

@tamarhomes:

"She’s still so beautiful. See her nails."

adakarl1:

"Woow! Still a striking beauty at 93. Happy birthday Queen. I tap into such grace."

@obehiinojie:

"Wow, Happy 93rd birthday ma’am, The beauty of the first crown."

