Nollywood actor Frederick Leonard has expressed his appreciation to his wife and actress Peggy Ovire over a surprise birthday she threw on his behalf

Frederick shared how Peggy went out of her way to organise a surprise party for him in a state she didn't know anyone

Peggy, in reaction to her husband's appreciation post, got emotional as she gushed about him online

Nollywood actor Frederick Leonard has penned an appreciation message to his wife, Peggy Ovire, for going all out to give him a surprise birthday treat.

The movie god, who recently turned a new age, shared how his wife planned his birthday despite being away from home for months.

Frederick Leonard pens appreciation message to his wife. Credit: @freddieleonard

Source: Instagram

According to Frederick, Peggy flew for 48 hours to be with him at a movie location, along with some of their colleagues, just to make him happy.

Fredrick, who couldn't hide how happy he was, promised to never take her love for him for granted

An extract from his lengthy message read:

"Peggy Flew all the way, 48hrs to My Birthday and Pulled Off a Beautiful Suprise Birthday Dinner in a Town where she knows Almost No One. Such Suprise. Such Sacrifice.. Babe, I want You to know That I see You, I See The Sacrifice, I see The Effort."

See his post below:

Peggy Ovire, others react to Frederick Leonard's post

The actress took to her husband's comment section to gush about him as she wrote:

"Awwwww I'm in tears . You deserve more baby & I'm so proud of you. Thank you for taking good care of me. God Will Never Stop Blessing you baby. I LOVE YOU ."

See other reactions below:

strictly_weightloss:

"Where una dey see this kind love pls hold her tight."

adanmaluke:

"Awww this here is Love and understanding ❤️❤️❤️."

iamkennethokonkwo:

"Happy birthday to you and may God continue to bless your union."

hoh_couture:

" may the love you both shared continue to wax stronger in Jesus name amen."

Sweet video from Frederick Leonard's surprise birthday party

Hours after popular Frederick Leonard clocked a new age on Monday, May 1, sweet videos from a birthday surprise dinner his actress wife, Peggy Ovire, organised in his name emerged online.

Peggy gathered some of their close friends and family for a private celebration as the likes of actors Nosa Rex, Junior Pope, among others, were spotted at the event.

Reacting, someone said:

"Happy birthday super talented actor and Peggy hubby ❤️."

Source: Legit.ng