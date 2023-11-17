Rita Edochie has shared a throwback picture taken on her wedding day to take a swipe at Judy Austin

In the caption, she noted that she was accepted by her husband's family, both nuclear and extended

She also wrote that she is not like someone who came through the back door and told the person to be playing

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie seemed not tired of frustrating Judy Austin for marrying Yul Edochie. She has resumed shading the actress for her actions.

Since Yul announced that he had taken a second wife and flaunted her publicly, Rita has not rested over their case as she threatens Judy and throws jabs at her on social media.

In a new episode, Rita posted a throwback picture of her wedding day, where her husband was carrying her in his arms. She wore her wedding dress to signify that she just got married.

In the caption of the post on Instagram, she wrote that she was legitimately married at 22 in 1990, and her wedding was accepted by her husband's nuclear and extended family.

The actress also noted that she is not like someone who came through the backdoor and thought she would be accepted.

Fans react to Rita Edochie's wedding picture

Reactions have trailed the picture posted by the Nollywood actress about her wedding. Here are some of the comments below.

@ekene_umenwa:

"Mummy ohhhhhh."

@baba_gentlejack:

"Dis era wen true love been dey dat time you must toast the girl six months before she go gree tell you her name but dis generation eeeh abeg make I no talk again."

@realucheebere:

"Nti rubber Ijele karisia , break that table no shaking."

@adaeze.onuigbo:

"Mommy."

@cuteperry2020:

"Stop being this imagine jude is your daughter??? This is so nonsense!! They are loving each other that’s enough!!"

@official_yvonnesavage:

"You are too old to be fighting with a girl old enough to be ur child. I am very sure u know where she lives u can go and sort yourselves out."

@vanillasuccess:

"Today wey isimmili say make him rest. Fiam stray bullet don hit am."

@bellepeauworld:

"Judy no fit ever get peace of mind lai lai, stray bullet everyday."

@official_nkechiiziogo:

"The voice of the people is the voice of God."

@ofojebe_og:

"All these noise doesn't make sense! Some battles doesn't worth it! We sin differently ! Mama u are above this childish behavior!"

Rita Edochie orders Judy Austin to leave Yul in a scary video

Legit. ng had reported that Edochie had warned Judy to leave Yul, who was still married to his first wife, May.

She shared a video where she was wearing a formidable outfit and asked Judy to leave Yul alone.

The actress noted that it is not every woman that her husband can be taken away from her.

