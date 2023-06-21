Actress Peggy Ovire recently shared a picture of her food and her husband while throwing a naughty question to her followers

Peggy, who seemed to be on an outing with her husband and actor Frederick Leonard, asked her followers which of the food she should eat first

Her suggestive caption has since stirred reactions from many of her colleagues as well as fans and followers

Nigerian movie maker Peggy Ovire has left tongues wagging over a steamy caption she added to a recent post she shared on her official Instagram page.

Peggy shared a picture of her husband and actor Frederick Leonard with a plate of food in front of him as she went on to ask her fans and followers a naughty question.

Peggy Ovire shares a picture of her food and Frederick Leonard. Credit: @freddieleonared @peggyovire

Source: Instagram

The beautiful actress asked which food she should eat first for the night, a statement which triggered reactions from many of her fans and colleagues.

“Which should I eat first tonight ? #MyView," Peggy wrote in her caption.

See her post below:

Celebrities, fans react to Peggy Ovire's post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the actress' Instagram post. See them below:

babarex0:

"U will need strength. So Eat nkowbi nd yam. Then no drink water. Just go eat that oga with the pepper ️ ."

chizzyalichi:

"You are a very bad girl enjoy."

angelaeguavoen:

"You’ll need food in order to eat the other FOOD without passing out."

dopeevents007:

"The pink coated meal should come first ."

chiamakanwokeukwu:

"Eat the other food first then use Nkwobi digest am cause you fit tire after food."

onyiialoysius:

"If you chop the first food, you fit sleep off, especially if you chop am with wine, but if you chop the second food, you fit sleep off too especially if you chop am with some ingredients!!! Soo choose your sleep wisely."

princechubby1:

"The pressure is getting wesser on single people ."

Source: Legit.ng