Young Afropop artist Shallipopi has been making a lot of moves lately as his sounds continue to make waves

He recently gave an insight into his life and his days of humble beginnings in a viral podcast with Zero Conditions

Shallipopi noted during the interview that earlier this year, before his big break, he still got booked for just 50k

Young, fast-rising Afrobeat star Crown Uzama, aka Shallipopi, has set tongues wagging with some revelations he made about his music career and his humble beginnings.

Shallipopi revealed during an interview with Zero Conditions how he came to Lagos for the first time in his life early this year.

Afrobeat singer Shallipopi reveals how he spoils his family. Photo credit: @theycallmeshallipopi

Source: Instagram

During the interview, when asked how he manages expectations from family members, including black taxes and billings, he said:

"I don't care o, whenever they ask I give them."

Shallipopi explains why he calls music income money ritual

The young singer shared during the interview why he calls the income made from music a money ritual.

He noted that he never knew there was so much money in music before going into it.

Shallipopi, who recently floated his own record label, revealed that he boarded an aeroplane for the first time in 2023, and he nearly threw up while onboard.

Watch excerpts of Shallipopi's interview below:

See another section of Shallipopi's interview below:

Reactions trail Shallipopi's interview

See how netizens reacted to Shallipopi's comment about music money:

@yomexphones:

"Correct guy! Family first❤️."

@otunba_lanre_:

"Shallipoppi dey whine the interviewers. Werey omo."

@amujei_:

"It will take series of depression or doubts to get there… Music money is bloody"

@adonysfemi:

"How una take know? So una dey do ritual?"

@bold_mary_:

"Very good boy he’s just truthful."

@dj_joelee:

"This guy don Kpo e wan confuse us."

@mandydanielz:

"This guy so honestno forming."

@elango_julie_:

"I’m happy it worked for you now those who didn’t help you will cry blaad."

@iamjoanclifford:

"Lol, I love the way we (Edo) pronounce Portharcourt ….. port ‘tie’ court."

@nneoma_nancy3:

"So many people wey don reject people for this life…. Now those guys that accepted him are his clear niggas now and will also benefit from him. Nothing dey this life o."

Shallipopi hangs out with Davido, meets Gov Adeleke

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when young singer Shallipopi got the opportunity to meet his senior colleague, Davido.

Shallipopi trended online as he was sighted cruising around Lagos with Davido in OBO's luxury ride, Mercedez Virgil Abloh.

After videos of them cruising around town went viral, another clip surfaced of Davido introducing Shallipopi to his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Source: Legit.ng