Up-and-coming Nigerian singer Shallipopi has landed himself in yet another trouble as veteran Edo Highlife musician Pa Monday Edo drags him to court

Some legal papers have been trending of Pa Monday Edo slamming a copyright infringement lawsuit against young Afro-fusion singer, Shallipopi went viral

Pa Monday, in his lawsuit, demanded N200m in restitution and compensation from Shalipopi for using his sounds, stems and lyrics without his permission

Veteran Highlife singer Pa Monday Edo has finally dragged young Afro-fusion singer, Shalipopi to court.

Some court papers filed at the Edo state high court have emerged online of veteran singer Mr Monday Edosomwan Igbinidu opening a case of copyright infringement against young Afro-fusion artist Crown Uzama aka Shallipopi.

Veteran Highlife singer Pa Monday Edosomwan trends online for dragging Shalipopi to court over copyright infringement. Photo credit: @shalipopii/@mufasatundeednut

The lawsuit stated that Shallipopi had infringed on Pa Monday's copyright by using his sound, lyrics and stems on his new song Obapluto.

The veteran musician, in his lawsuit, gave Shalipopi 7-days to render an account of all proceeds already accruable to the new record, future profits to be shared in a 70-30% ratio, with the former for the Highlife singer and the latter for Shali.

Pa Monday also demanded for a N200m damages be paid to him for the infringement of his copyright.

He also demanded a public apology in two notable and widely read newspapers and across the singer's social media pages.

See the full details of the lawsuit by Monday Edosomwan against Shalipopi:

See how netizens reacted to the lawsuit against Shalipopi for copyright infringement

@ocynachii:

"The so many comments I see here shows that we have so many educated illiterate in this country even if this man is not alive his kids or grandkids (family) still has the right to slam you with a heavy lawsuit for copyright infringement."

@spicy_zee1:

"Is the part some of you’re saying the song is unknown ,but Benin people can sing it word for word lol,if you know Benin highlife so well,then you Cannot say is unknown,just Stop justifying rubbish before this lawsuit,the man came out to tell him to come see him but the boy felt like is just clout."

@bigbrokelvin:

"Music business is music business. Don’t just jump on the mic to sing - learn the business and you’ll avoid a lot of mistakes and dramas."

@plutomania_boy:

"If dem still your hardwork, you go happy? Wetin Popi do nah wrong tin. Thank God say no be Americans he try am with sha."

@mrwealths:

"Na hé children jst Dey push dis man. Na dis small boy una wan take rich over night. Dat mc jerry carry ur Epa enta House. Mk una nor spoil una name finish."

@ckgramm:

"He wan rip shalipopi person wey carry us go pluto."

@slashazhandle:

"Shally is wrong for Using a legend's music without proper permission but one good thing is that it has brought more attention to the original song and the creator. This money demanded is plenty and there is no way this guy can cough it out. Dear creatives, as excited as you may be about a song you like. It's essential to obtain the necessary licenses or permissions before using copyrighted music to avoid legal issues such as this...(there is bad publicity if and when you cannot control the narrative)"

@pokabyjosh:

"You may lambast him for the demand. You may shame him or say his song was unknown. But it's his intellectual property and a product of his creativity. The earlier we got used to the right ways the better for us."

@samvail__:

"But if no he say na Nigeria and people don’t want to say the truth… That song is the man’s voice through out. This guy just added his own voice. Why would you do that to someone song without having an agreement with him before remixing the song."

Source: Legit.ng