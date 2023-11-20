Wizkid has named Rema, Odumodu Blvck, Asake and Bloody Civilian as his favourite artistes at the moment

The music star, who has been causing a buzz with his Instastory posts, also suggested that he would dance to any song by Shalliipopi

Wizkid's comment comes barely hours after the music star expressed interest to go into acting

Nigerian international act Ayo Balogun Wizkid recently shook the Nigerian music to its foundation after naming his favourite artistse.

In what can be likened to an end-of-year assessment, WIzkid, a giant in the music industry, named four artistes, Rema, Odumodu Blvck, Asake and Bloody Civilian, as his favourites currently.

He wrote on his Instastory:

"Yea my fav artiste right now Odumodublvck Rema, Asake, Bloody Civilian."

In another post, the Nigerian Star Boy suggested he would vibe to anything from Shallipopi.

"An if Shallipopi cough I go dance," he wrote.

See the screenshots of his Instastory posts below:

In another report via Legit.ng, Wizkid opened up on his desire to venture into Nollywood.

Reactions as Wizkid names his favourite artistes

See some of the comments Legit.ng captured below:

____temidun:

"Why e go add Rema with upcoming artists ??"

highchiefbravo_1:

"Na people wey him feature for the next album be this once —"

parker_ojugo:

"True true Pluto no dey show map."

blessed_n_a:

"He say if Shalli cough him co Dance Wizkid like cruise He Dey enjoy Shalli nursery school rhymes on code."

say_hi_to_cypher_chase:

"No rapper in that circle oo."

big_lavish___:

"Na those artist they wizzy next Album no cap."

kogbagidisog:

"Lie lie ,and you don post seyi like two time say your favorite song and you no add am.....nah now I believe say nah fake love una dey use."

larry_cash22:

"Baba dey find featuring."

anonymouss126:

"This man don high again."

Wizkid hangs out with Kunle Afolayan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid surprised fans with his casual appearance at actor Kunle Afolayan's restaurant.

A video Afolayan shared on his page showed the moment Wizkid arrived at his restaurant in his Maybach space bus with one of his crew members.

Wizkid, who announced he was taking a break from music, has been spotted at different venues in Nigeria.

