Some clips emerging from the backstage of Davido's recent concert in Atlanta have stirred emotions online

In one of the viral videos Davido's wife, Chioma and the singer's father, Adedeji Adeleke, were seen sharing a lovely family photo trends

Another video showed the moment Chioma went backstage to receive her hubby after he finished performing on stage

Videos of Chioma Rowland, wife of Afrobeat superstar Davido, attending her hubby's "Are We African Yet" (AWAY) Festival in Atlanta have sparked reactions online.

In one of the videos posted online by Ubi Franklin, the beautiful mother of two was seen showing off some of her sweet dance moves that have now gone viral online.

Fans react to trending videos of Chioma and Davido's dad at the singer's AWAY concert in Atlanta. Photo credit: @ubifranklin/@thedavidodailyshow

In the viral clip, Chioma was boogying down as her hubby performed the famous Unavailable track.

Chioma joins Davido backstage after concert

One of the trending clips that has become a major highlight of the AWAY concert was the moment Chioma was seen backstage receiving her hubby after a gruelling performance.

She was seen hugging the singer as they held each other really tight.

In one of the trending videos, Davido was seen sharing a sweet family moment with his daddy, wife and some close relatives.

See videos of Davido and Chioma at the backstage of the AWAY concert:

Videos of Davido with his wife and Daddy:

See how netizens reacted to the trending videos

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clips:

@nene_of_africa:

"Scarcity is a market on its own. Everybody missed Choima."

@fitnwearsbyama:

"As long as Chiom chiom is happy, the rest of the world is happy."

@iphexfoods:

"Chioma is so beautiful."

@dewyeyedmedia:

"Gorgeous Girl. They are starting to look alike... Chef Chi and Hubby (Davido)."

@goldlawrence29:

"Awww. This is so lovely,after a while. God please keep them & preserve the twins."

@moetkpanaki:

"Most beautiful Chioma in the world am so happy to see you looking good ,beauty not be your mate oh strong babe we love u."

@eventbyenbee:

"I'm just happy to see her smiling and laughing again bless them."

@enajite._:

"Make sure d kids Dey safe."

@dogpromax:

"Daddy say make that egbon drop phone first say camera dey front."

