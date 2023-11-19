Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s wife, Chioma, was recently spotted having a good time at her husband’s concert

In a video going viral online, the mum of twins was seen dancing with Ubi Franklin as they did the Unavailable challenge

The video of Chioma being happy raised mixed reactions online as some netizens questioned her about her twins

Much-loved Nigerian singer, Davido’s wife, Chioma, has now made a public appearance to the joy of her many fans.

Recall that Chioma had been under the radar for the most part of 2023 after the tragedy that struck her family.

Nigerians react to video of Chioma dancing at Davido's AWAY concert. Photos: @ubifranklinofficial

In a new development, the new mum of twins has now put her sorrows behind her and was spotted having a great time at Davido’s AWAY concert in Atlanta.

A video from the AWAY concert which took place on November 18, 2023, showed Chioma dancing with popular talent manager, Ubi Franklin.

The duo were dancing to Davido’s Unavailable song as they did the viral challenge. Chioma was all smiles as she moved her body and whined her waist to the song.

See the heartwarming video below:

Reactions as Chioma dances to Unavailable at Davido’s AWAY Concert

The video of Chioma dancing at Davido’s concert was posted on Ubi Franklin’s Instagram page and it soon spread on different social media platforms. A number of netizens were very pleased to see the singer’s wife being very happy and enjoying herself. Others however bashed her for leaving her twins at home.

Read some of their comments below:

uka.ugwu.16:

“Thank you Jesus for the life of Chioma David and the twins this laughter dance will forever remain permanent in their life Amen The blood of Jesus will continually speak mercy and grace for them. Affliction will not arise the second time in the mighty name of Jesus Amen.”

Serudechhandmadecraftfair:

“So happy to see her happy and lively, Thank God for restoration.”

marian__o_stephen:

“God please protect and guide her and her childrens and husband.”

mizsthicknesz:

“Awww she looks so happy.”

gachi_hair:

“I thought they said, once bitten, twice shy.. b like say she like outside.. nice video.”

symplybarbz:

“Chioma way just born hot pass me way never born.”

barbiescutiex:

“Me wondering who the kids are with, is it nana or child minder?”

_abebiii_:

“Dem don start to dey leave pikin with nanny again.”

Modesolami:

“So happy to see her dance again Iya ibeji.”

fullmoon3156:

“Husband that’s for everyone. Where are her kids?,,, she has not learnt her lesson and be wise. She needs to stay with her kids at all times and stop trusting people.”

mihub_giftstore:

“Pikin Dey house hmmmm u don start Waka Waka again.”

adzzel_trends:

“Mrs David Adeleke, if you don’t give us, how are we gonna collect?”

adiatu_shaidat:

“So happy to see her smile.”

mz_goldel:

“Where her pikin dem abeg.”

luxxstyleevents:

“Happiness looks so good on her.”

