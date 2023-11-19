Afrobeat superstar Davido recently stirred emotions online as his post reacting to his ticket sales for the "Are We African Yet" A.W.A.Y concert trended

The Nigerian artist is set to make history after making record sales for his A.W.A.Y concert held in Atlanta, U.S

Davido, in reaction to this historic moment, took to his Twitter handle to share his feelings ahead of the concert

Nigerian music superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido, has sparked massive reactions online as reports about his A.W.A.Y concert being sold out go viral.

The Afrobeat artist further fuelled the excitement around the concert as he took to his social media page to reveal the price that tickets for the show were being sold.

Snaps of Davido at the State Farm Arena hours before his AWAY concert kicks off. Photo credit: @davido

Davido, in his post, noted that seeing his tickets sold for $2k is amazing for him.

Davido shares how long he had dreamt of this goal

In one of his tweets, the global superstar shared that he had dreamt of this achievement for so long, and finally, seeing it come to pass feels incredibly perfect.

Read an excerpt of Davido's tweet below:

"ATLANTA! A.W.A.Y. Festival is here! I’ve been dreaming of this moment for a long, long time. To have never played my own show in Atlanta and then have our first one be the festival I’m throwing at @StateFarmArena feels perfect to me. Let’s have a TIMELESS night we’ll never forget."

See Davido's tweet talking about his ticket sales:

Here's another of Davido's posts speaking about the AWAY Festival:

See how netizens reacted to the singer's posts

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Davido's post:

@damilola069:

"Omoh teach Wizkid and burna boy how Dey do am idolo."

@OyinTGSPE:

"2024 : - Wins 3 Grammys - Sell out 10 stadium - 5 billboard høtt 100. All these are possible, In GOD we trust."

@999Timi_:

"Idolo, I get 2k mother land currency, you go collect?"

@YemiFirstson:

"You no dey play with the bag."

@obajemujnr:

"That’s how the greatest influencer in africa should do it. Next year 5000 dollars."

@LadyNwankwo:

"Congratulations 001, keep excelling."

@Dhavidote:

"Can’t wait to see you my Goat, I came all the way from Florida just to have a timeless moment with you. See you on stage soon."

@Ovo_himself449:

"This stadium and Tottenham stadium wey wizkid shutdown, which one Big pass??"

@gemmanofficial:

"You dey sell tickets 2k for a first time festival wetin you wan sell next year Idolo."

@realted18:

"Godfather ur doings choke! U dey move with men nor be boys! 001 I throway salama for u❤️⏳. MR TIMELESS HIMSELF."

