Veteran Nollywood actress Joke Silva was recently a top topic on several spaces within the Nigerian social media space

A video of the veteran actress in discussion with Betty Irabor and some other older ladies talking about bedroom experiences trended

However, one tweep stirred the anger of many netizens as he suggested that the veteran actress was getting sex from young Lekki boys because of her husband's health

Veteran Nigerian actress Joke Silva recently made the headlines after a video of her, Betty Irabor, and a couple of other older ladies discussing bedroom duties went viral.

In the viral clip, Joke Silva shared her thoughts on why older women enjoy bedroom pleasures the most.

Veteran actress Joke Silva trends online after her video on older women's bedroom activities went viral.

Source: Instagram

She noted that the benefits of sex were enormous for both psychological and physical benefits.

However, this clip sparked an unusual online conversation as one netizen queried how the veteran actress was still getting some romp action despite her hubby's condition.

One netizen suggests how Joke Silva still gets bedroom pleasures

A social media user identified as @favoguji has sparked reactions online as his reaction to the video of Joke Silva speaking about sex goes viral.

Favoguji, in his reaction, noted that Joke Silva couldn't get pleasured in the bedroom because of her hubby's health.

See the controversial post below:

See how netizens reacted to the controversial statement

@ryyhmez:

"Dem sucrose guardians spitting facts."

@rolake_a:

"Joke Silva with the gems. This is why I shake my head when I hear people excuse infidelity of male partners on having a sexual drive. Lol. That’s a lie from the pits of hell."

@tjpumpinng:

"Sugar mummies of lagos."

@honiseymoh:

"E reach sex matter, everyone is paying attention."

@daratunz:

"Hmmmm. No wonder sugar mummy no day like CD."

@Its_ereko:

"As na sex matter everyone dey pay attention. See una head."

@HenryOosha:

"To even say na person mama be this, I can’t imagine my mom throwing words over mekwe."

@Ladytaeofficial:

"If reverse was the case… everywhere would be on fire. For better or worse…? No? But hey, what do I know."

@TafawaBalewa3:

"Someone who's husband has dementia and Alzheimer's is on air talking about mekwe. Allah ya shirye su."

