Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s baby mama, Chioma Rowland, recently got fans drooling over her social media post

The mother of one put her curves on display as she whined her waist in a new video posted on her page

A number of fans hailed the socialite among other interesting reactions on her Instagram page

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s baby mama, Chioma, has once again become a topic online following her recent post.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the mother of one shared a video of herself rocking a figure hugging dress that had all her curves on display.

Not stopping there, the socialite proceeded to also dance and whine her waist to singer Oxlade’s Ku Lo Sa track.

Davido's Chioma whines waist in video. Photos: @thechefchi

Chioma was obviously feeling herself as she flicked her hair for the camera.

See the video below:

Internet users gush over Chioma’s whining waist video

Read some of their comments below:

Ubifranklinofficial:

“CHI IS UP ⬆️ ”

Diamond1abigail:

“our wife.”

Anisleekbeddings:

“My baby with zero wahala .”

Pineapplemodel:

“So yummy ”

Theeblessyn:

“Queen is Queening .”

___Kikaaaa:

“Post that ur red bag red enter this cloth small my love.”

Evangel246:

“Wife of a billionaire ”

Nekichuks:

“finest ma’am hot hot .”

Desmond_g_p:

“Asanwa David ”

Duke.of.zion:

“@thechefchi so you can talk? and even dance too”

Blessing_nkiruka:

“ Beaurrrriiiifuuuullll Chiom Chiom.”

Nice one.

Davido posts photo of Chioma's red bag inside car

Davido and Chioma’s relationship has once again become a topic of discussion after he posted a photo of her red handbag in what was presumed to be his car.

Davido and Chioma were once Nigeria’s celebrity couple goals after he promised her assurance, but that ended after they both parted ways.

However, since their split, both parties have continued to give fans reasons that they are back together owing to their displays on social media.

In a new development, Davido took to his Instagram story to post a photo of a red handbag in his Rolls Royce. His baby mama, Chioma, was later spotted carrying the same handbag at an event.

