Big Brother Naija star Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, best known as Phyna, has spoken out strongly against Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, popularly known as Blessing CEO, over a comment she made about women from Benin.

A viral video made the rounds online, capturing Blessing and her condescending claims about mothers and daughters from Benin.

The blogger claimed that the majority of mothers in Benin were irresponsible and only concerned about forcing their daughters to sell their bodies for cash.

Blessing made the video to taunt popular TikToker Verydarkman, who she challenged to extend his activism to the young girls from his state who are reportedly trafficked to countries like Libya and Italy to sell their bodies for money.

Phyna, originally from Edo, responded angrily, calling the self-acclaimed love expert a liar. She cautioned her to be wary of the means she employs to gain influence.

BBNaija Phyna wrote:

“Blessingceo I nor say make you nor talk oh or chase your clout as usual but I take God beg nor think say you get gbana for head con carry am play come Benin people side….. how you go open your yeye mouth say all women for Benin na Ashawo!!!!!!!!

"Say no responsible mama, Omo e be like say you don match line owhere you think say your madness stop na there another person own start…

"Abi you smoke wrong blunt? Wetin dy work you."

Netizens react to Phyna’s outburst

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

xpatainment_:

"I’m from Edo state and I concur."

genette_boughie:

"Dear Blessing ceo, I'm from Edo State, Benin, My name Adesuwa J Obayuwana.

"My mother never sent her 6 daughters out for prost!tut!on; instead, she raised them all to be graduates and Ph.D. holders, with three of us being medical doctors and the other three being chemists. Please take your stupid stereotype back to your town.

"When I get to Benin on Sunday, I'II do you a favour and film every one of your Ebonyi sisters- especially those in lhama, Akionbare. Thank you."

@yhettyqueen1_:

"Sit this one out Phyna boo. You literally said every woman has done romoved a baby…. So what’s the difference between you and Blessing CEO?"

@yhettyqueen1_:

"So he should leave us to drag Blessing and not her."

@Beautiranye:

"Phyna, when you said “all women have done abrtion”; did you smoke blunt too?"

@SweetAvril2:

"Phyna you said bbn babes are ashawo because they're not married, you said all women are abortionist, going by this line of thought,

"BlessingCEO is right with all she said. We will not do selective judgements on here. You are one of the Benin ashy , OWN IT."

@kingozaz:

"I hope other Edo celebrities would speak up just as how you have done, because that is a major insult to Edo people from Blessing CEO."

