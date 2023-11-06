Controversial Nigerian relationship therapist, Blessing CEO, has now reacted to claims of Davido getting her arrested

In a video posted online, the socialite shut down the claims and explained that she was only invited to the police station

A number of social media users reacted to what Blessing CEO had to say in her latest post

Popular Nigerian relationship blogger, Blessing ‘CEO’ Okoro, has now spoken up following claims that she was arrested by top singer, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke.

Recall that a video recently made the rounds online of the socialite in a police station as she was seen explaining herself.

Shortly after that, Blessing took to her official Instagram page to update her followers on what actually happened.

The relationship blogger denied that she was arrested and claimed that she was only invited for questioning. Speaking further, Blessing said that people are usually fearful of being called to the police station even if it’s only to share their side of events.

The socialite however failed to reveal who reported her to the police for her to be invited. She however made it clear that she has recounted her side of the story at the station.

Reactions trail video of Blessing CEO denying claims that she was arrested by Davido

Blessing CEO’s new video where she finally explained why she was in the police station, soon spread on social media and netizens shared their hot takes.

faithyg0ld:

“Your mind no go touch ground see as u dey talk with fear still on still sha u go dey okay.”

Debby_flashy222:

“Dem for put u inside kirikiri again so that ur mind go touch ground.”

Intimates_byara:

“If only blessing knew that any woman IVD is dating will always be the victim she would have flee ..I pray you get out of this problem you put yourself and this one go teach you say pepper body no be good thing.”

__m.k_____________:

“This one don turn customer for police station.”

kha_tte:

“Na every two minutes police Dey invite you, better go rent house near police station, make you save fuel.”

umycutie:

“Na wa o, Everytime you get into problems over something wey no concern you. You no like peace. Arrest o, invitation ooo, Na still wahala.”

Nene_george:

“This is what happens when you don’t know when to keep your mouth shut and mind your business. See as person dey visit police station in and out as if she’s a shareholder there.”

kitanb:

“You go explain tire .”

The_elawyer:

“Did you write a statement or not? Did you get a surety or not? In the absence of a surety, were you released on self-recognition or not? Did you part with an amount of money or not? Were you given a date to return or not? This is only how we can know you were not arrested but rather INVITED.”

King_aderichie:

“Omo olodun You and Police station nah bread and butter.”

Lapearlnyc:

“How does one woman like stress like this lord!!”

Samklef removes Davido's name from his black book

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that music producer, Samklef, announced that Davido is no longer in his black book.

Recall that Samklef recently went viral when he posted some of the celebrities who were on his black book for getting on his bad side. The list named Simi, Davido, Tunde Ednut, Isaac Fayose and more people.

According to the music producer, one of him and Davido’s mutual friends, King Georgetown, encouraged him to end his issues with the singer.

