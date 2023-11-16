Nigerian music executive Naira Marley and his late ex-signee Mohbad's wife, Wunmi Aloba, were seen lying on the same bed

The provoking scene was seen in an old video, as the individuals involved were captured in a lively ambience

The video appeared to have been shot at the Marlian House because it showed another young man in the room with them, who many believe was the deceased's friend

Late Nigerian singer Mohbad's wife Omawumi Aloba and his former music boss Azeez Adeshina Fashola, best known as Naira Marley, were captured on camera sharing a bed in a throwback video, eliciting a dizzying array of hot takes.

In the midst of the fight for the deceased's justice, an old video appeared online, showing the late singer's wife and the Marlian boss lying together on a bed that seemed to be in the Marlian mansion.

The contentious clip captured the young widow, the music executive, and another man, whom many pointed out to be Micee, one of Mohbad's friends.

The video, which has been making the rounds on social media, has become a fertile ground for speculation.

Mourners react to the video of Mohbad's wife and Naira Marley

Netizens were shocked by the video, as some called on the attention of the popular Verydarkman to comment on the clip, given his past charges against Mohbad's wife.

joyaliwoche:

"When VDM was talking about dna regarding the child for confirmation so many people was against him, oya see now.....love very dark man till thy kingdom come."

skesh_tyga:

"Another hit to discuss online."

sweet_sweetsoul.l:

"Soooooo ??? Is that not Miceee they were all Mohbad friend !!! Will I be his wife and not know his people around him God !!!!"

demigodofhype:

"He’s dead and resting y’all let this niga rest please. yYall didn’t bring none of this up on the gram before why bring it now?"

ocean_slots01:

"Lolz even Mohbad might be in this room or in the building, post full video na only short videos una sabi post, believe wat you see on the internet at your own risk."

james_de_ye:

"Ahhh ahh ahh. IMOLENIZATION. STREET ORIENTATION FUN WO NI PRESSURE."

effedeborah:

"This is really heartbreaking to watch."

uncle_koke:

"Trust Yoruba women at ur own risk."

kennypaul4life:

The autopsy results never ready? Why is everywhere quiet about Mohbad's case? I been wondering

Mohbad’s wife accused of sleeping with late singer’s female manager

In a related report, Omowunmi Aloba, the widow of Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known professionally as Mohbad, was accused of having an affair with her late husband's manager just two months after his death.

Micee, a close friend of the late artist, made the accusations during an interview hosted by Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, and shared on social media.

This came after the departed singer's friend vented on his Instagram account for several days about Mohbad's wife's ill-treatment towards the singer while he was still alive.

Source: Legit.ng