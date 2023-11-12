Blessing CEO has made a video where she talked at length about her rumoured relationship with IVD

She stated that she had defended him while having a session with Daddy Freeze, and he reached out to book a therapy session

Blessing CEO also stated that the tattoo IVD has with her name is a form of appreciation for all she had for him

Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, has opened up about her relationship with embattled auto dealer Ikechukwu Ogbonna Darry, also known as IVD. In the clip, the self-acclaimed relationship expert said she is not dating the auto dealer and that he is just her client.

Blessing CEO Speaks on Relationship With Auto Dealer. Photo Credit @bblessingceo/@ivd001

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit. ng had reported that Blessing CEO was invited to the police station after she claimed that Davido owed IVD money for a car he purchased for one of his aides. After she returned from the law enforcement office, she tried to set things right and even apologised to her fans, who might have a negative notion about her personality.

Addressing the issue further, Blessing CEO stated that IVD tattooed her name on his arm just as a means of appreciation for all she had done for him during his trying moment.

Blessing CEO says that Bimbo's family thought she was dating IVD

Defending herself further, she said that the family of late Bimbo, wife of IVD, also thought that she was dating their in-law, which was why she was arrested at the time.

She added that what happened between herself, Davido and IVD was a breach of communication, and she never revealed anything the businessman told her in confidence.

Fans react to Blessing CEO's clip

Netizens have reacted to the clip made by the relationship. Here are some of the comments below.

@ab_phill:

"E sure me say this woman dey talk even when she dey sleep. REST IJN."

@nedu.okeke:

"Everything I know about blessing ceo. I know it against my will."

@sonwaaaaa12:

"I saw both of you in Enugu,at the passport office but ok continue ma’am."

@ladyque_1:

"You went to j@il for him and did a whole movie about him and his family , yet you didn’t know him."

@legit_legs1:

"Blessing you need to talk to a therapist as soon as possible."

@evrita_sleek.1:

"What is the reason you do not have your own peace of minddd ."

@xpensive_fatima:

"I love this woman sha. She is very outspoken, but she no too get sense like that ."

@baggybaggz:

"Person wey need therapy dey give therapy."

@mandy__chuks:

"Blessing ceo should just apply for Guinness World record for best clout chaser in the world ."

@mikes.tanek:

"You collect your client preek Abi you no collect am."

Verydarkblackman calls out Blessing CEO after tattoo artist says she was owed

According to a previous report by Legit. ng, a social media commentator, had taken a swipe at Blessing's CEO after she was called out by a man who inked on her body and said she didn't pay him.

The tattoo artiste had claimed that the therapist invited him to cover some scars on her back with a tattoo, but she refused to give him cash.

Verydarkblackman shared the video of Blessing CEO's back, which had eczema and a dark spot from liposuction that went wrong.

Source: Legit.ng