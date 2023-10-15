The beef between popular social media commentator VeryDarkMan and controversial relationship therapist recently took a new turn

VeryDarkMan, in a clip shared on his page, trolled Blessing CEO after she was called out by a tattoo artist who worked for her, but she refused to pay

The tattoo artist, in his call-out, alleged that Blessing CEO had invited him to help her use tattoos to cover some scars on her back

Controversial online personality VeryDarkMan trends online after a viral clip of him slamming her arch-rival, Blessing CEO.

A video posted online by VeryDarkMan trolling Blessing CEO after a clip of her back ridden with eczema and scars from liposuction went viral.

VeryDarkMan trolls Blessing CEO after a clip of her back with eczema shared by the relationship therapist's tattooist goes viral. Photo credit: @verydarkblackman/@officialblessingceo

The video was shared by a tattoo artist who claimed that Blessing CEO employed his services but refused to pay his balance two months after working for the relationship counsellor.

VeryDarkMan sings victory song to mock Blessing CEO

The video released by the tattoo artist calling out Blessing CEO was released barely 24 hours after she slammed VDM's look after he was seen at Jos Market in Abuja.

Blessing trolled VDM, noting that he looked filthy and needed money to upgrade his wardrobe.

However, in response to the calling out by the tattoo artist, VeryDarkMan took to social media to release a victory song to troll Blessing CEO.

See the Tattoo artist's post calling out Blessing CEO:

See VeryDarkMan's post trolling Blessing CEO:

See the reactions both posts stirred online

See how netizens have reacted to the ongoing beef between Blessing CEO and Verydarkman:

@effedeborah:

"You used flight to go for a job you weren’t paid for because it is Blessing CEO? That is very unprofessional, Sir. But we go still drag am for you no worry."

@callmedamy:

"See someone that is calling another person broke…you are broke and still a debtor…what a life."

@bishy.opeyemi:

"See person wey bin dey drag verydarkman. A clown and more."

@priscillia_oluchi_:

"The house that pounds yam noisily thinks the silent ones don’t eat."

@inumidun_:

"All these injuries just to impress people who are still mocking you if you’re happy in your own body you never know what God has done for you."

@nellobrownn:

"You bought your own flight tickets from Lagos to Enugu without the client paying a penny upfront for the job,Your own head nor correct."

@futballpunter:

"And she was calling someone broke & detty.. Na surgery scar be dat Abi lapkalapka?"

@onyinyechi__favour:

"Someone that’s calling another person dirty while she even smells social media is different from real life."

@femi_bg:

"This is the only man in Nigeria that’s making Nigerian women sweat in their pants and panic attacks because he want every man to make DNA test necessary. I love it."

@subtlehomefabrics_n_accessorie:

"VDM why now? This one serious oo."

@alexchima65:

"Woto-woto VDBM!"

@nightingale_cosmeticslagos:

"If you cannot shame the shameless was a person. Toh!"

Blessing CEO slams VeryDarkMan over viral video of his untidy room

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a viral video of VeryDarkMan's untidy room that went viral on social media and drew a series of comments from Nigerians, including socialite Blessing CEO.

In reaction to the viral clip, Blessing CEO took to her IG page to highlight how dirty the TikToker's house was.

The relationship expert said it is one thing to be poor, and it is another thing to be dirty.

