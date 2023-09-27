Nigerian socialite Blessing CEO has reacted to a viral video showing the room of controversial TikToker, VeryDarkMan

The video of VeryDarkMan’s room went viral after the Tiktoker put it on display to shut down claims that he had been paid N10 million by Naira Marley

Blessing CEO reacted to the video by blasting the TikToker over his "very untidy room" and Nigerians reacted

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Nigerian socialite Blessing CEO has left tongues wagging after he blasted popular TikToker, VeryDarkMan, on social media.

VeryDarkMan, born Martins Vincent Otse, became a viral sensation on social media over his comments on Mohbad's death and the paternity of the singer's son.

Nigerians speak as Blessing CEO blasts VeryDarkMan over his dirty room. Photos: @officialblessingceo

Source: Instagram

In a new development, VeryDarkMan took to his Instagram page to react to claims that he had been paid off with N10 million by Naira Marley.

Debunking the allegations, the socialite showed Nigerians the inside of his one-bedroom apartment.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

VeryDarkMan said if he was truly paid N10 million, his room would not look the way it does.

Blessing CEO blasts VeryDarkMan over his dirty room

The video of VeryDarkMan’s room soon went viral on social media and it drew a series of comments from Nigerians including socialite Blessing CEO.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the controversial relationship therapist pointed out how dirty the TikToker’s house was.

The relationship expert said it is one thing to be poor and it is another thing to also be dirty.

She wrote:

“Very black dark d!rty man . One thing to be broke and poor another is to be so d!rty.

. It feels good to see u explain tire, no worry we never start. The poor helping the poor , how e one happen . Make I go baff I dey come . Because of this I don forgive gistlover . Drag the werey and accuse him ”

See the video of VeryDarkMan’s room below:

Reactions as Blessing CEO blasts VeryDarkMan over his dirty room

Blessing CEO’s reaction to the video of VeryDarkMan’s room also got other Nigerians talking.

Read some of their comments below:

iam_emmacrespo:

“I’m soo happy that you all will watch him progress, improve, outgrow and live a better life . You can talk down on people but as long as they are consistent they will win at the end . Very Dark man please don’t relent . You will be great ❤️.”

lisa_johncross:

“I feel like this isn’t his real apartment, this is more like his content apartment .”

chiomzy_glory_:

“Please stop broke shaming him table turns though, niigga been so real not faking to impress media, we weren't all born with Golden spoon steady on d grind we all we get dere ✌️✌️ one love though, .”

Mimilistic1:

“the guy is real. he doesn’t fake his lifestyle.”

Priest_of_asia:

“Blessing abeg rest , you self wan tap form his glory and trend, this is his time allow him to shine.”

Wendymona:

“Cleanliness is cleanliness, 10m won’t automatically turn you to a clean and tidying guy... guy arrange your house.”

naijamortgages:

“No evidence it's one thing to be poor but to be poor and dirty at the same time ??that's so pathetic.”

ugonnwa_:

“He is actually a dirty guy . You don’t have to have money before your room is tidy for goodness sake.”

_sisiparis:

“People way get plenty children house never looked so untidy like this. Na wa o.”

tinie.temper:

“This guy be like pig you are broke doesn’t mean you should be dirty. Alaye go n tidy your space and leave internet drama.”

teddybehbeh:

“Nahhh he’s dirty‼️”

future_minister:

“Ya he nasty!”

Mohbad's sister-in-law threatens to sue VeryDarkMan

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mohbad's sister-in-law threatened N300 million lawsuit against VeryDarkMan.

The battle between the pair started after VDBM demanded that a DNA test be performed on Mohbad's son.

But reacting, the singer's wife dismissed the suggestion. Mohbad's sister-in-law also frowned at the idea.

In a post on her page, Mohbad's sister-in-law slammed VDBM, noting he had no right to demand a DNA test when the family was still grieving.

Source: Legit.ng