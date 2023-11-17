Nigerian singer Seun Kuti recently stirred online attention with a video showing him in a heated argument with a foreigner

The video captured at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos saw the Afrobeat singer scampering through a small crowd at the boarding gate to make his point

The chaotic scene heard a person behind the camera attempting to calm the saxophonist over the situation

Nigerian singer Seun Kuti has created a buzz online with a video of him having an altercation with a foreigner at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos.

A viral video captured the chaotic moment when the Afrobeat superstar challenged the man who claimed to be an American.

A video of Seun Kuti and a foreigner arguing in Lagos airport trended Credit: @bigbirdkuit, @instablog

Source: Instagram

The American man claimed that he would make phone calls for Seun, who, on the other hand, insisted they wouldn’t leave the airport until they settled their argument.

However, the man behind the camera was heard trying to claim the saxophonist.

See the video below

Seun Kuti's video with the foreigner sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

_missdupe:

"Baba say na I am going home when you were typing sht online you didn’t know."

stansn0w:

"My guy said don’t make me make phone caII all these caIl makers too dey get mouth."

mrnuell:

"Some of you are funny sha… go abroad and threaten to kill someone as a Nigerian… you would be behind bars with the speed of light… even the foreigners that have killed Nigerians in Nigeria what have we done… absolute nothing.. we are our own problem. It’s okay as long as e no affect you directly."

uncle_segun:

"But who is Seun Kuti to say “Nobody is taking your passport here” If you have a case of cyber bullying or threat to live it can be filed anywhere in the world. Let me guess you will prefer Nigeria because you can bend the rules perhaps slap a Judge and get away with it."

mark_cartier:

"So is Seun kuti na a police officer what power does he have to stop anybody for traveling even if the guy have a cases to answer that is not ur job to stop him from traveling let police do their job."

jayprogroup:

"It’s like @bigbirdkuti is our naija Kanye west, we need this energy sometimes if not people will walk all over you. Keypad warrior wants to go home."

djspicey:

""Nobody is taking your passport ,you've case in this country" You threaten to kpai person you come say u dey go home, you're American.. Issokay."

Verydarkman and Seun Kuti spark reactions as they hang out

Popular Nigerian social media user Verydarkman added the famous Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti to his list of celebs he met during his courtesy visit to Lagos.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the outspoken pundit was invited to Lagos by the singer Davido, who flew him in on his private jet and hosted him in a 5-star hotel.

In a last update, the popular TikToker was spotted with Seun Kuti, a music legend and son of the revered pan-Africanist Fela Kuti.

Source: Legit.ng