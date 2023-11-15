The complications surrounding Mr Ibu's medical care funds keep surfacing on the internet, courtesy of popular social media user Verydarkman

A leaked WhatsApp conversation showed the heated argument between the TikToker and the actor'sIbu's inlaw

Stella Marris' brother accused Verydarkman of taking a bribe from the actor's adopted daughter and dared him to reveal the actor's bank statement

Popular social media user Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, recently shared a screenshot of a heated WhatsApp conversation with the brother-in-law of ailing actor John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu.

According to a report by Legit.ng, the TikTok influencer stirred up online chatter by unveiling an audio recording featuring the actor accusing his wife of attempting to kill him.

In response, Mr Ibu's wife's brother took to WhatsApp to confront Verydarkman, alleging that he was working with the actor's adopted daughter, Jasmine.

Stella Marris' brother argued that the recording took place immediately after the actor left the surgery room and was still under the influence of sedatives.

He accused the outspoken dark model of accepting money from Jasmine to plot against his sister and boldly challenged him to disclose the actor's bank statements.

Mr Ibu's son debunks actor's wife's viral allegations against daughter

Daniel Okafor, the second son of Mr Ibu, refuted his stepmother, Stella Maris' claims about the bank account through which donations were sent.

Recall Legit.ng reported that the ailing actor came online to solicit help and monetary assistance from the general public regarding his illness.

According to new information, Daniel addressed the allegations about the medical care funds being mismanaged.

Mr Ibu's wife raises concerns with emotional video

Legit.ng recalls reporting when a video of Stella Marris crying profusely at a hospital bed went viral.

In the early hours of September 9, 2023, the movie star's wife shared a video on her Instagram page of herself crying.

Mr Ibu's wife was in deep tears as she sang a sorrowful song about how no weapon fashioned against her shall prosper because God holds the key to her life.

