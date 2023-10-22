Popular Nigerian social media user Verydarkman gave netizens a new topic to dwell on while enjoying his stay in Lagos

Recall the Legit.ng broke the news that the outspoken young man was given a majestic treatment in the commercial city courtesy of music star Davido

While relishing his stay, the TikToker was invited over to Afrobeat icon Seun Kuti's family house, videos from their meeting set social media abuzz

Popular Nigerian social media user Verydarkman has added the famous Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti to his list of celebs he met during his courtesy visit to Lagos.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the outspoken pundit was invited to Lagos by the singer Davido, who flew him in on his private jet and hosted him in a 5-star hotel.

In a new update, the famous Tiktoker was spotted with Seun Kuti, a music legend and son of the revered pan-Africanist Fela Kuti.

The saxophonist hosted the dark man in the comfort of his Lagos family home as they played FIFA on Play Station 5.

Sharing the clip on his Instagram story, he wrote: "family."

Video of the Verydarkman and Seun Kuti sparks reactions online

"2 fearless men."

"When the king maker is on ur case, otilo."

"It's too late to h@te on VDM, infarct u wasting your time."

"In life you need lovers and haters, in fact haters announce you more than your lovers. Some hate will blow you out of proportion more than you ever thought. Glad he is thriving in the midst of it all. This is surely his season."

"Two stubborn men ."

"They go don use gist choke themselves e sure die."

"If these two reason your matter for this internet, omo forget you're already dead. Because life will tire you."

"VDM the Biggest influencer in Nigeria right now!!! Blessingceo how market, carterefe no gree talk again."

VDM. More headache and heartache for His haters. No fake life but linking rightly. Awon oni fake lifestyle influencer go just dey hate on him for no reason."

Blessing CEO Lashes out at Verydarkman

Still on Verydarkman's visit to Lagos, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian relationship therapist Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, popularly known as Blessing CEO, taunted the viral internet sensation over his recent hangout with Davido and Cubana Chiefpreist.

Verydarkman shared videos of him partying in Lagos with Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest. The trio had a relaxed time as they danced and jollied together in one of the fun spots in Lagos.

Blessing CEO was not impressed and returned online to attack the newly formed relationship between the Unavailable hitmaker and the TikToker. She further claimed that Davido and his gang were only using Verydarkman as a tool to gain from his social media attention.

