Popular Nigerian social media user Verydarkman set tongues wagging following his recent entrance into Lagos state

The outspoken TikToker revealed that Afrobeats superstar Davido sponsored his private flight from Abuja to the commercial capital city

Speaking further on the grand regal treatment the Timeless hitmaker gave him, he shared clips of the expensive hotel room he was lodged in

Popular social media user Martins Vincent Otse, known as Verydarkman, has sent shockwaves over the internet over the grand treatment Nigerian singer Davido has given him.

In a series of videos he shared on social media, Verydarkman was seen in a private jet, chatting with the pilots and shining with excitement about his trip to Lagos.

After landing in Lagos, he took selfies and made memories with a few of his fans in the airport.

The TikToker showed the lavish hotel suite the singer booked for him, recording every detail from the bedroom to the bathroom.

He couldn't resist bragging about his majestic treatment by the famous Afrobeats musician.

Netizens react to Verydarkman in Lagos, courtesy of Davido

