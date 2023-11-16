Nollywood actor Tony Umez and his wife, Ogo Patsy, are celebrating their marriage milestone

The celebrity couple marked their 24th wedding anniversary on November 16, 2023, with adorable photos

Not stopping there, the movie star showered praises on his woman as he credited her for being his rock and lucky charm

A popular Nigerian actor, Tony Umez, has taken to social media to celebrate his wife on their 24th wedding anniversary.

The couple's marriage, which reached a milestone on November 16, 2023, left many fans gushing as they witnessed how Tony Umez showered praises on his woman.

Tony Umez wrote a love letter to his wife on their 24th wedding anniversary. Photos: @toneroangel

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star shared a series of loved-up photos of himself with his wife rocking matching outfits, which he accompanied with a sweet caption for his partner.

According to the Nollywood star, known for playing romantic roles in movies back in the day, his Ogo Patsy was his diamond. He noted how they had come a long way together, including good, bad and ugly times. Tony Umez described his wife as his rock, lucky charm, prayer warrior, and more.

Not stopping there, the actor dedicated the chorus from Luther Vandross' classic song, I'd Rather, to properly appreciate his woman on their marriage milestone. From the lyrics, it was explained that Tony Umez would rather have bad times with his wife than good times with someone else, among other things.

On a final note, the actor wrote:

“Ogo Patsy Tony-Umez, you are the Woman who completes Me, the Light of my Life, my DIAMOND Once again, Happy 24 years Anniversary To Us.”

See Tony Umez's romantic posts below:

Reactions as Tony Umez gushes over wife on their 24th wedding anniversary

The beautiful display of love between Tony Umez and his wife of 24 years left many fans impressed as they gushed over the celebrity couple. Read some of their comments below:

thefoodnetworknig2:

“He forgot the write “the real durling” God bless their home.”

uchemaduagwu:

“Yul should go and learn from you, congrats sir.”

next_autos:

“Happy anniversary DURLING , I can explain .”

sister_miracle1:

“We need to dey celebrate people like this and buy them gifts.”

topman_tech:

“This couple here is a big evidence that we still have sweet and good men and women in this world with genuine love. I pray you that’s reading this finds one to stand with you forever. Also you might wanna change the criteria you use in recruiting people into your life. The best tech guru says so.”

engrruben:

“No controversy man .. keep it up plus understanding wife .. not the social media mothers nowadays.”

yes_am_adababy:

“There are still some happy marriages out there, don’t let this generation confuse you, I will marry and it’ll work.”

iam_nekkyb:

“We know say your marriage go work, wishing you and your wife many beautiful years of togetherness ❤️❤️❤️ congratulations dorling.”

veeystitches_fashion:

“This man is indeed a lover boy happy anniversary mr durling.”

Cyril_unusual:

“But some ladies say they would rather walk out of marriage than have bad times ..... Awon eleribu, they think marriage na all about enjoyment .”

brbsextoysnigeria:

“Tony is a real life lover boy Love to see it. Happy anniversary Durlings.”

