Popular Nollywood actor Tony Umez sent fans and colleagues gushing over him with a recent video on his page

The veteran movie star in an impeccable outfit looked younger than his age as he danced during a photo shoot

Bragging about his dance skills, the actor disclosed that popular celebrity dancer Poco Lee can not stand him

Popular Nollywood veteran Tony Umez fondly called 'dorling' because of his roles in movies recently showed off his dance skills.

In a video sighted on his page, not only did the actor dance, but he also showed off his legwork abilities like a Gen Z.

Tony Umez shows off dance skills Photo credit: @toneroangel

Source: Instagram

Moving effortlessly in his impeccable outfit, Tony Umez looked younger than his age.

The actor captioned the video with:

"HAVE A BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND EVERYONE. Poco Lee has nothing on me "

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush over Tony Umez

amakabobson:

"Dorling on the dance floor."

mwansachimwemwe:

"Will you ever Age ????"

charles_okocha:

"Phenomenal Tony umez ❤️"

odia.lauretta:

"Darlingggg"

kingsfabrkshomes:

"You too much sir, my crush over the years."

freshbydotun:

"@poco_lee u have 24hrs to respond "

cebbie_koks_nyasego:

"Dorling’ Oh God I can never undo this. “Dorling aah aaa yam sorreee dorling”

isabella_ella862:

"My boss sir this is lit even pocolee no near sir "

joe_dee101:

"Legwork from havard "

estherene:

"Uncle T , what is going on "

estilo_etim:

"The step is stepping joor...love itt..."

ndubuisiahaiwe171:

"Always looking young every day sir❤️"

altheastubbs:

"❤️❤️yes Mr handsome "

shopgadgett.store:

"Omo see moves nau "

patrickanuka:

"Bad man ,dance freak "

chima_orienta:

"Beautiful weekend & happy new month..Maz,i Sir."

Source: Legit.ng