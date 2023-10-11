Veteran Nollywood actress Tony Umez recently shared an insight into his marital life and how he has managed to stay scandal-free since his big break in the movie industry

Tony shared with Legit.ng the secret to his happy marriage and how things have stayed refreshing between him and his wife after 25 years

Patsy, Tony's wife, also spoke to us as she revealed how she's been able to keep her marital life away from public glare

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Many know him as "Mr Durling". Some call him the perfect lover boy; Legit.ng recently spoke to veteran Nollywood actor Tony Umez and his wife Patsy Ogochuckwu, where they spoke at length about their marriage of 24 years and friendship of over 28 years.

During the conversation, Tony Umez shared with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons how he and his wife have been able to manage their marriage and kept it scandal-free for over two decades.

Tony Umez shares the secret behind his marriage, surviving so long in the movie industry without any major scandal. Photo credit: @toneroangel

Source: Instagram

"Not bringing our low times on social media helped" - Tony said

The veteran actor noted during the interview that keeping the more significant part of his private life away from the public helped save his marriage. He said

"Don't bring your low times on social media. It is a recipe for disaster. Don't overexpose your family on social media. However, if there are some positives about your life you want to share with the public, put them there. But putting your downtime on social media will ruin whatever beautiful thing you have with your wife. Don't allow social media people to be the judge and jury of your life."

He went on to say,

"Social media people were not there when you guys started. When both of una quarrel, na una go settle am."

Managing public life separate and private life

Tony noted during the discussion that being able to keep his public life separate from his private life has been one of the reasons why his marital life has flourished.

Patsy, Umez's wife, also spoke on this topic and here's an excerpt of her comment below:

"First, I would say the marriage has survived and waxed stronger only by God's grace. Also, the truth is God gave me my own husband. He is a good man, and he is a faithful man. We've been married now for over 24 years and friends for 29 years. We've come a long way. Our capacity to understand and support each other has been our greatest secret."

"My wife is the secret behind me ageing gracefully" - Tony Umez on looking youthful

The veteran also shared during the conversation the secret behind his youthful look despite being just a few years shy of 60. Tony said:

"My wife is the secret behind my graceful looks. She is the bond that keeps everything together. Patsy makes everything tick."

Tony Umez debunks death rumours, vows to take legal steps

Legit.ng recalls reporting when veteran actor Tony Umez took to social media to debunk rumours about his sudden demise.

The actor in the video refused to name the blogs and expressed shock that they would go to that length to drive traffic to their blogs.

Tony noted in his viral video that the false news has caused trauma to his family, loved ones and fans at home and abroad.

Source: Legit.ng