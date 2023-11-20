Nigerian actress Rosy Meurer took to social media to express her delight at her husband, Olakunle Churchill, meeting their newborn for the first time

Legit.ng recently reported that the couple surprised everyone with the announcement of their newborn after months of hiding the pregnancy

The happy wife and mother of two took great pride in her husband's presence in her life, noting that it was the first time Churchill would be hugging his baby girl

Nigerian actress Rosy Meurer left her netizens swooning as she captured her husband, Olakunle Churchill, bonding with their newborn baby for the first time, in the middle of the night.

Legit.ng reported that a few weeks ago, the couple welcomed their second child after keeping their pregnancy a secret up until the moment of delivery.

In a touching video posted online, the actress revealed that she and her husband had been kept up until 3 a.m. by their fussy newborn.

Rosy Muerer elated to see her husband months after delivery Credit: @rosymuerer

Rosy Meurer emphasised that it was the first time Churchill held their infant in his hands, despite weeks following her birth.

She recorded the scene, commenting on how emotional it was and how much she had missed being held by her husband since the birth.

"3:00am Papa duties. First time holding his baby girl in his arms. This moment is priceless… I’ve missed my husband. Enough cuddles for me tonight. I feel totally complete now."

Netizens react to the video of Rosy and Churchill

Fans and well-wishers of the celebrity couple could not get enough of the father-daughter moment while flooding the comments with heartfelt sentiments.

sunytex__7:

"Best S*x is a productive one, it is not about how long it lasted, Sharp Shooter award for Churchill."

sosomontanagram_:

"One minute man don burn two children."

victorokpalan:

"This moment can never be compared to anything."

dpriceless365:

"My favorites. Thank you Rosy Meurer for bringing joy and love back to Churchill. I love you both. May God keep sustaining and blessings your union. Amen."

dukeofbarking:

"Awwwww, Congrats again my brother @olakunlechurchill and @rosymeurer. This good news is a proof God is not man and all those silly paid cheap blogs are agents of negativity. Your home remains blessed."

