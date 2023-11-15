Old videos of Oladips at the late Mohbad's tribute two months ago are trending on social media

In a clip from an interview, the rapper revealed he delayed the release of his album because of Mohbad's death

The videos have stirred emotions from netizens as many penned tribute to Oladips, who passed on at 28

Amid the heartbreaking messages and tributes that have trailed the death of Oladipupo Oladimeji 'Oladips,' old videos of the rapper have resurfaced on social media.

Oladips, who passed on at 28, was among the popular celebrities who paid tribute to singer Ilerioluwa Aloba 'Mohbad' two months ago.

The rapper, till his death, had a picture of Mohbad on his Instagram profile.

See videos of Oladips joining others to pay tribute to Mohbad below:

Why Oladips delayed his album

Oladips, in another video, revealed he delayed his album because of Mohbad's death, as he was a featured artist on the project that was supposed to drop later this year.

The late rapper also joined the call for justice amid the controversies that trailed Mohbad's death.

"I want Mohbad's death to clear before I drop my album," the rapper said in the video.

Watch the video from Oladips below:

People react to old videos of Oladips speaking about Mohbad

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:

star_cross19:

"Every man is a walking dead."

only_1_hushnation:

"The unknown tomorrow may. God keep us."

babagana_uthman:

"We keep fighting each day as we live, fighting for things that we don't have Fr...nothing is ours."

mcfatboycfr:

"We never recover from mohbad own finish, mr ibu own still dey ground, now oladips, what’s going on? World wan end?"

How Oladips fought for his life

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Oladips left fans worried about a video of him collapsing.

In the late hours of November 14, videos went viral as the rapper seemed to have collapsed while people surrounded him.

Friends were seen in the video trying to revive him. According to one of them, the music star’s mother was against them taking him to a hospital and asked that they bring him home.

