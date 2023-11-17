Reactions on social media to the recent update about young rapper Oladips not being dead have stirred anger online

A popular X (formerly Twitter) user, Mbah and some other tweeps have taken to social media to vent their anger about Oladips faking his death

Many netizens, in response to reports that Oladips faked his death, have come out noting that the singer's burial and candlelight must hold

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the news that young rapper Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, aka Oladips, faked his death to promote his upcoming album.

On Thursday, November 17, a couple of days after the news of Oladips' demise went viral, his best friend Wavy TK went online to debunk the report, noting that the rapper was still alive.

Netizens react to the death news of rapper Oladips as they call for his burial ceremony to hold. Photo credit: @oladipsoflife

Source: Instagram

This came after the rapper's management had shared a post on his social media page confirming the rapper's death.

Fans insist on holding a burial ceremony for Oladips

A video of Oladips eating Rice and Turkey was released by Wavy TK to confirm that the artist was still alive.

However, many netizens have refused to accept that Oladips isn't dead as they insist on holding a candlelight and burial ceremony for him.

Some netizens have noted that going through with the burial ceremony would deter other artists from faking their deaths to promote their music.

See Mbah's post that Oladips' burial must hold:

See other comments from netizens pushing for Oladips' burial ceremony:

Reactions trail calls for Oladips' burial

Here are some of the reactions that trailed that call for Oladips' candlelight procession and burial ceremony:

@boluwatife_adedayo_01:

"Thank god say no be mohbad papa born Oladips he go don burial ham oo."

@breezybrainz_:

"There’s no point pushing him back to depression, there’s enough reason to stream his album. Use the same energy you will use and mourn him to stream."

@symo_da_boss:

"Y’all don’t understand what this niggur is trying to prove he’s showing us how we all claim to love our artists after they are dead let’s take mohbad for example see how many months his songs topped chart but when he was alive few people listened to his songs."

@flamezyofficial_:

"Nigerians nor dey gree, I believe it's all love still! But if you're a true listener and you've been around the culture for a while, you should be familiar with OLADIPS."

@adelakuntufayl:

"Yes o because our RIPs must not waste!"

@richy_billy_02:

"One person talk say first time seeing a dead man eating turkey."

@the_real_sonia_moris:

"Omo human being shaaa weytin una really want? person die una go flood hin page with 'please tell us it’s a prank' now una don hear say na prank una still want make the news be true."

@VitalNigeria:

"Make we substitute am with mohbad Abeg."

@chukkysmiles_:

"Candle night suppose start by weekend."

@ika_promoter1:

"Lekki Toll Gate! Meeting Point."

Reactions as Oladips album drops 2 days after his demise

Legit.ng recalls reporting how netizens reacted after the news that Oladips' upcoming album was set to drop less than two days after his passing.

Oladip's death was announced on November 14, 2023, and a couple of days later, his new album Superhero Omo Adugbo was released on all major streaming platforms.

The new album contained 17 tracks, one of which featured the late Dagrin’s brother, TROD.

Source: Legit.ng