Zlatan Ibile has joined the list of celebrities who have penned tributes to rapper Oladips, who passed on at 28

The Zanku label boss, who is a close friend of Oladips, shared a throwback picture of them as well as their last chat

Zland revealed he cried all night, hoping to hear good news the next day, but his comment fetched him criticisms

Popular singer Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, better known as Zlatan Ibile, has paid tribute to Oladipupo Oladimeji, aka Oladips, as he shared their last chat before the rapper's demise.

Hours after Oladips was announced dead, Zlatan took to his Instastory to express the hurt of losing his best friend, who they both started their music career.

The Zanku label boss shared a throwback photo as he revealed he hoped to hear good news after Oladips spoke about his health condition in their last conversation.

“Cried all night and prayed to God that I hear good news this morning. Here I am and I’m never going to see my friend again,” Zlatan wrote on his Instastory.

“Never knew this is the last time I will hear from you.”

Netizens drag Zlatan Ibile over tribute to Oladips

Many took to the comment section to accuse Zlatan Ibile of fake love towards Oladips. See some of the comments below:

bright_a_bright:

"What did you do for him while he was alive? F@ke love everywhere."

clever_jhay4:

"Fake love. Abeg when last dem see each other Omoh this industry is full of shii."

cruiseloadedblog:

"When e Dey alive una no gree feature am oooo."

ekwemephamous001:

"So we don lose two great musicians this year, we need to thank God for life."

steady_pay_5927:

"lol best friend."

Old video of Oladips sharing why he delayed his album

Legit.ng previously reported an old video of Oladips speaking with Joe Erica of Naija Info about the tragic passing of his colleague Mohbad.

Oladips, in the video, revealed he delayed the release of his album because he wanted Mohbad to get the justice he deserved.

Reacting, a fan said:

"The unknown tomorrow may. God keep us."

