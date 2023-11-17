Portable has announced that he is releasing his 19-track album in a video sighted on social media

He prayed that his fans would not use RIP to celebrate him or his musical works just like the way they are doing for Oladips

The singer noted that it is time to honour him and he compared himself to Oladips whose album was released after claims of his death

Controversial singer and boss of Zeh Nation, Habeeb Oyegbile, aka Portable, has made it known on social media that he is releasing his 19-track album.

He told his fans to celebrate him while he was alive before announcing the album. This development is coming after Oladips album was released less than two days after his rumoured death.

Recall that Legit. ng had reported that the management of singer Oladips had announced his death after a video of where he collapsed went viral. His rumoured death was used to promote his new album which has caused an uproar on social media.

While telling his fans about his album release, Portable referred to Oladips and begged his lover for support.

Portable prays for his fans

In the recording on Instagram, the singer prayed that he would not type rest in peace for any of his fans, and they would also pen such for him. He also prayed that he will not use his death to promote his album.

Fans react to Portable's video

Netizens have reacted to the video made by Portable about his album. Here are some of the comments below.

Portable returns to Nigeria from a foreign trip

According to a previous report from Legit.ng, Portable had come back to Nigeria after he finished his European tour.

A video of the singer was sighted when he arrived at the airport, and people came to greet him and hailed in excitement.

From his countenance, he was moved and stunned by the nature of the reception he was give He also gushed over himself as he returned to his home.

