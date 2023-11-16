Rema's O2 Arena concert in London has continued to trigger different conspiracies on the Nigerian social media space

Many of the imageries, including a mask used by Rema during the show, have seen many linked to demonic activities

Several netizens from Rema's home town, Benin, in Edo state, have taken to social media to defend the Calm Down crooner

Mavin star Divine Ikubor Rema has continued to trend hours after the success of his show at the O2 Arena concert.

Rema, who set a record as the youngest Nigerian artiste to shut down the prestigious venue, caused a buzz over some bizarre imageries he used during the show.

Benin indigenes link Rema's unusual mask to Queen Idia. Credit: @heisrema/wikipedia

After the event, some netizens went on to link the Calm Down star to the Illuminati secret society.

One of the talking points from Rema's show was the facial mask he used when he made a grand entrance on a sculptured horse, which was termed demonic by some netizens.

Benin indigenes throw their weight behind Rema

Amid the different claims linking Rema to demonic activities, netizens from his home town, Benin, in Edo state, have taken to social media to defend him.

They revealed the mask Rema wore during the show is referred to as Queen Idia mask, a hero in Benin Kingdon.

An account with the handle Edocentric_ on X, formerly Twitter, wrote:

"Queen idia mask/REMA isn’t demonic as a matter of fact she is a national hero to Nigerian & the benin kingdom She lived in the 15th century She was the first edo woman to go to war She defeated a giant for a son to become king She was the first queen mother in benin his."

See other reactions below:

graceymae:

"There was so much symbolism with the entrance Rema rode the mystical horse wearing the Queen Idia mask just like our ancestors. A subtle nod to Benin/Edo."

23Reallife:

"I pray and hope Rema's team and organisers of REMA LIVE IN BENIN add this mask to mech that will be sold that day. 20, 000 people inside Ogbe stadium with their IDIA mask on, will be historical and fulfilling. Please make this happen."

Concertgoer claims Rema wanted to capture her soul

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady who attended Rema's O2 Arena show claimed the singer wanted to capture her soul.

In a viral video, the lady revealed she and her friend had to leave the show early for safety.

Her comment sparked reactions from netizens as someone said:

"If you're really spiritual you'll understand what happened at Rema's 02 arena show."

