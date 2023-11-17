Nigerian Afro-rave artist Rema finally speaks about the unique theme he used at his O2 Arena concert

The theme settings of the concert have got people talking online over the last few days, with some tagging it as Demonic and Illuminati-ish

Rema has responded to these claims, noting that the theme used at his concert had nothing to do with demons or the Illuminati; instead, it is a portrayal of the Edo culture

Young Nigerian Afrobeat superstar Diving Ikubor, aka Rema, has been in the news over the last few days after making history at the O2 Arena.

Rema became the youngest artist to sell out the O2 Arena. However, conversations about the youngster's spirituality and involvement with the underworld have been the bane of his recent feat.

Rema finally addresses allegations of being an Illuminati. Photo credit: @heisrema

Source: Instagram

The Mavins artist has now come out to address the recent discussions about the theme of his concert at the O2 Arena.

Rema reveals the title of his London concert

In a post on his social media page, the young Afrobeat superstar has addressed the insinuations about him hosting a demonic concert.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Rema reveals the title and inspiration behind the concept used at his O2 Arena concert. He noted that the headliner of his show was "Ravage Uprising."

He further explained that everything used at the concert was a portrayal of the Edo culture, including the famous "Idia mask."

Read an excerpt of Rema's explanation below:

"RAVAGE UPRISING/ My Ancestor's bronzes sit in the museum of this very city, so I remade mine. Hence, Edo is redefined, the map reshaped, your minds awakened & the mask reborn. Thank you, London!"

Watch glimpses of Rema's performance below:

See how netizens reacted to Rema's post

Here are the reactions that trailed Rema's post:

@theexalted_meg:

"The four horsemen of apocalypse… what’s the horse for? The whole drama? What’s it for? Revelation 6:1-8."

@emmybrownmusic:

"Poor man pikin see creativity dey call am juju."

@thekingisrael:

"Poor man pikin go think say na Illuminati, mans just showcasing is roots."

@real_bear27:

"This is demonic nothing anybody won tell me."

@drewuyi:

"A real Warrior from Benin Kingdom."

@nez3rr:

"Mixture of Travis and carti pattern……but some people go still talk say na Illuminati."

@ebuka:

"Oviedo pataki."

@donjazzy:

"Congratulations Rave Lorde. Super proud of you."

@edopride:

"Representing Edo with pride! You came, you saw, you owned it. Big thanks for reppin' the culture."

@blacksherif_:

"An Icon, delivering Iconic performances."

@drewuyi:

"God Bless you for representing our culture with the Idia Mask! Nothing absolutely demonic there. I see as you were genuinely excited backstage wearing the mask on stage. Ride on King nobody can change your divine purpose."

Traumatised concertgoers react to bizarre imagery at Rema's concert

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting the reactions from several concertgoers that attended Rema's O2 Arena's performance in the UK.

While some of Rema's fans who attended the O2 Arena concert had a great time, others left feeling disturbed.

In a viral video, a female fan shared her distress, which she said was caused by what she perceived as "Satanist and devilish symbols" at the concert.

Source: Legit.ng