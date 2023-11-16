An Estonian slackliner, Jaan Roose, has become a viral sensation after he was spotted walking on a rope across a Lagos bridge

The man, identified as Jaan Roose, is a Guinness World Record holder doing the stunt in collaboration with a popular energy drinks company, Red Bull

A video showing Roose taking a selfie while on a rope and at several heights without being aided has stunned Nigerians

An Estonia slackliner, Jaan Roose, has made a huge statement in Lagos with his daring rope-walking attempt across a bridge and train tracks.

The young man, in pictures and a video shared on social media, made his way to the Onome Rig from Sterling Towers, Marina, Lagos.

Jaan Roose is a slackliner aiming to set a new global record. Photo Credit: Willy Ibimina Jim-george

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng learnt the Guinness Record holder's breathtaking slacklining attempt is aimed at getting the perfect Lagos selfie.

Roose's latest attempt in Lagos is in collaboration with energy drinks company, Red Bull and seeks to showcase the beauty of Lagos.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the International Slackline Association, slacklining entails balancing on a 2 to 5-centimeter-wide piece of webbing made from synthetic fibres, which is rigged between fixed points, often trees.

Watch the video below:

Jaan Roose's stunning act left many speechless

Adamu Kasim Katanga said:

"Please Willy I may wish to get the video of this hero. I am interested in watching this game."

Tola Meduoye said:

"I saw the video this morning and I couldn't believe it. Can someone tell me it's true?"

Henry Akpabio said:

"I am taking on this challenge by next week as a way of breaking and setting a new Guinness World Record."

Muhammad Hussaini said:

"Now this is the record that a Nigerian need to break asap."

Tepdanny Tepdanny said:

"He is doing great and his is proud of living in Nigeria why we Nigeria want to travel out what a confused world we are living in."

Timothy Adamu Bashayi said:

"I saw him this morning around Cms walking on the rope tooo."

Ojo Olasunkanmi Keji said:

"Please, I can I inform Guinness that I want to break this record? I must do this thing as soon as possible."

Joe Princewill said:

"This is scary."

Man walks on tiny ropes in public

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had confidently walked on tiny ropes.

In a video, which was posted by @yopeenasibumwanak, the man climbed on the rope and people thought he would fall.

A crowd of supporters gathered to watch as the man performed the spectacular show of strength and focus. The spectators watched while holding their breath to see what would happen to the man, but he refused to fall.

Source: Legit.ng