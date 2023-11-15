Nigerian singer Rema has once again reached a milestone in his relatively new music career

The music star recently held a sold-out concert at the O2 Arena, and he was celebrated for it with a plaque

A heartwarming video trended online showing the moment Rema received his plaque for selling out the iconic event venue

One of Nigeria's top singers, Rema, is trending on social media for the umpteenth time for reaching a career milestone.

The 23-year-old musician, who has only been in the entertainment industry for a relatively short period, has continued to achieve great success.

Rema received a plaque for selling out the O2 Arena. Photos: @heisrema, @heisremanewss

On November 14, 2023, Rema held a concert at the highly-coveted O2 Arena in London, and he was able to sell out the iconic venue.

A video later surfaced on social media of Rema receiving a plaque for being able to sell out the venue, which can take up to 20,000 people.

In the video, the Dumebi crooner, who is also the youngest Nigerian to perform at the O2, was all smiles as he received his plaque. Others gathered to celebrate him, including a Mavin signee, Crayon, who popped a bottle of champagne.

See the heartwarming video below:

Netizens react as Rema receives plaque for selling out O2 Arena

The video of Rema getting a plaque for his feat at the O2 raised reactions from Nigerians. Many of them celebrated the singer and noted that it was well-deserved.

francis_uche:

“I love that Crayon be celebrating his bro His time too is near.”

iracelma_rossana_:

“… He is a Big Star! Amazing performance! Love it❤️.”

mayowaakinwole:

“Well deserved!!”

Jeremyd_flyboy:

“All I see is Love❤️.”

Itztonijay:

“❤️ well deserved.”

Nwokeomajr:

“Rema up for the Grammy soon.”

Ola_fav:

“Now a LEGEND.”

Dan called Rema a superb singer:

This tweep called Rema's success smart work:

Felix praised Crayon for celebrating Rema:

Mayowa called it vanity:

Bhad compared Rema's plaque to Asake's own:

Rema sends message to Burna Boy before 02 Arena concert

Rema stirred emotions online with his recent comment hailing Burna Boy.

The young performer took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to thank Burna Boy for being the first person who gave him the opportunity to perform at the O2 Arena.

The Calm Down crooner, who the Grammys Awards recently snubbed despite having a super successful year, noted that Burna Boy has always been a massive inspiration to him.

