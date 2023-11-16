Top Nigerian singer, Rema’s performance at the O2 Arena was plagued by claims that he had joined the Illuminati

One of the music star’s dancers finally took to social media to react to the allegations in a new video

The dancer explained what song Rema was performing in the controversial video as well as the bat imagery used among other things

Popular Nigerian singer, Rema’s performance at the O2 Arena has now drawn a comment from one of his dancers after it was tagged as Illuminati or demonic.

Recall that on November 14, 2023, Rema performed at his sold-out show at the O2 Arena, but his big night was tainted with claims from some of the showgoers that it was an evil ritual.

Shortly after the negative rhetoric spread online, one of the Nigerian star’s dancers, @Mvrziano, took to social media to share a video explaining Rema’s performance.

According to him, he doesn’t understand how a piece of art is now being called demonic so he has to explain some things.

The dancer went on to note that the song Rema was performing at the O2 show that caused the buzz is called Panthera and it was from the Black Panther album that was greatly loved last year. He went on to say he was surprised that people did not recognise the song with the audience thinking Rema was mumbling some incantations.

Mvrziano said:

“He was literally just rapping a song that literally everyone loved globally from an album last year.”

Explaining further, the dancer explained that their task at the show was to hype up the crowd because Rema is the youngest Afrobeat singer to sell out the O2 Arena and that if people go and read the lyrics of the song, there’s nothing demonic about it.

Also in the video, Mvrziano added that the bat is a symbol of where Rema is from in Nigeria. To buttress his point he also shared a tweet Rema shared in 2021 explaining how bats take over the skies at night in Benin city where he’s from and it’s his signature emoji because it reminds him of home.

See the full video below:

Reactions as Rema’s dancer reacts to illuminati claims

Many Nigerians had a lot to say about the explanation video shared by Rema’s dancer. Read some of their comments below:

8tch_:

“You never blow well if dem never talk say you join Illuminati. Congratulations again @heisrema you don’t need to shalaye anything to anyone. People will believe whatever they want to believe. Jaiye lo omo ope.”

uadibemma:

“the way he’s executing his “creative vision” looks demonic. end of story.”

fameyuyi:

“It's obvious they wanna use negative pr to pull the boy down. They know naija fans are mumu... Common sense, it's obviously some rival artists trying to pull the kid down cos he's doing way bigger than himself. Rema will not fall..”

sa_beenaa5':

“Yes , this is what I’m talking about since Rema brought out charm things has been weird and different, that’s Illuminati Plss don’t be fooled ! It’s right in our faces pls.”

_oluwatobilobaace:

“Na una sabi but the burning church and the upside down cross, I’d like to hear the story behind that… me I love art and I don’t ever want to think in all the things to be creative about, that’s what came to head .”

thatfairsam_:

“Rubbish talk if you don't have something meaningful to say better shut it, so you don't think with craft also you can be glorifying demons?? Take it or leave it Rema is part of the illuminati performing rituals on stage. Evil industry, Satanic worshipers.”

swankytee224a:

“Nigerians na everything na everything demonic for una side !! If na Jzay do am una go clap for am a young boy trying to entertain you y'all una don tag am Illuminati smh no be una want concert ni ? Dem entertain una boom story change see as una Dey spoil una own fellow Nigerian smh.”

king_g2061:

“Thanks bro, I actually saw the bats this evening in Benin.”

onobhen_:

“Thanks for letting them know....and we that came from Edo state are used to the bat flying in the sky and they often stay close to the palace....when they say benin is an ancient city. They were not joking about it”

royalty_fitnezz:

“Is bat a part of culture?”

pounds0101:

“Nah gospel song rema Dey sing ? as a Christian why you Dey listen to Hiphop make una koshi.”

this_is_emebold:

“Y'all can't just let someone be successful in peace...too much hate in yo hearts.”

skillfulidea:

“The moment you begin do extraordinary things with your craft,they will call you demon,this truth is better generation aren’t ready to learn and keep their third eyes open.”

