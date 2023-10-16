Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Priscilla Ojo gave netizens a sneak peek into their private lives

The indigenous star, who has been on the screen lately due to her appearance on the Real Housewives of Lagos, gave her fans a glimpse of her love life

A sweet video saw the movie star and her daughter discuss the noticeable influence of her lover Paulo on their lives

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo and her child, Priscilla Ojo, brought some exotic mother-daughter moments to the timeline that left many gushing.

The Nollywood actress who made it back on the scene with the second season of the Real Housewives of Lagos has continued to entice viewers and fans with her personal life.

Lovely scenes of Iyabo Ojo and daughter Priscilla from RHOL. Credit: @sabiradio, @iyaboojoofepris

A clip from the TV series showing Iyao and her beautiful daughter recently caught the attention of netizens as it went viral.

In the scene, Priscilla was happy to see her mother, who hadn't been around in the house. The young girl pointed out that the movie star was hardly present in their home since her romantic involvement with music executive Paulo.

Iyabo, who couldn't hide her excitement as her daughter spoke, was also embarrassed to see herself admitting to the situation.

See the video below:

Iyabo and her daughter talking about her lover Paulo sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@buzzedison:

"This was cute to watch. Her daughter got talents in acting as well."

@Dafenet2:

"Her mother’s daughter."

@StarboyBrainz:

"Lol Omo rich people lifestyle is just different. It’s very much possible day ur mom returned and u won’t even know,wen house too big."

@Whistleprincess:

"I love it."

