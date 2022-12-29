Comedian Isbae U has broken his silence on social media following the death of his actor father, Sir K Kamoru

The skit maker shared a touching video of the good times they spent together during his lifetime as well as a prayer-filled voice note his dad sent to him before his death

Isbaa U noted that his father’s death has left him empty, confused and scared and netizens sympathised with him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian skit maker, Isbae U, has moved many to tears over his first post after the death of his actor father, Sir K Kamoru.

The movie veteran star’s death was announced on December 27, 2022, and it threw a lot of his fans into mourning.

In a new development, his comedian son, Isbae U, finally broke his social media silence following the death of his father.

Isbae U finally speaks after father Sir K's death, moves fans to tears. Photos: @isbae_u

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram page, Bae U shared a video compilation showing some of the sweet times he spent with his dad during his lifetime.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Isbae U shares audio his father sent before his death

Not stopping there, the comedian accompanied the clip with audio of his father showering him with strong prayers and telling him how proud he was to have him as a son.

In the audio, the late Sir K was heard appreciating his son for all he had done for him, for making him a happy father, and for not making him be mocked by his peers. The film star added in the audio that words could not express how happy Isbae U had made him and he prayed that the skit maker’s children will also make him happy.

The touching audio was filled with heavy words of prayers for his son and a show of appreciation for taking care of him.

Isbae U accompanied the emotional clip with a moving caption where he explained how much his dad’s death had affected him.

According to the comedian, he had lost his friend, his biggest fan and his hero. Bae U added that his dad’s demise had left him scared, confused and feeling empty.

He wrote:

“I lost my Dad , i lost my Biggest Fan, I lost my Hero , I lost my friend , …I feel Empty , I feel Confused And I feel Lost, I can’t Believe I am An Orphan !

I am Teary and I Am Scared , but As a Muslim I was taught to Thank God during Joyful moments and thank God when I’m going through Pain. God You are the Most High, I know you have your reasons, and I trust You Ya Allah , So i will always Say Alhamdullilahi …”

Not stopping there, Bae U prayed for God to forgive his father’s sins and to accept him into paradise.

He wrote:

“Dear Allah I beg you with everyone and Everything that makes you happy on Earth , I Plead with you to Help Forgive My DAD’s sins and Grant Him Paradise . Rest In Peace Sir K , Rest In Peace My favorite Warrior , Rest in Peace ShankarBabu “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un”.

See the emotional post below:

Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, other celebs sympathise with Isbae U

The skit maker’s emotional post moved a lot of his celebrity colleagues and fans and they sympathised with him. Read some of their comments below:

realmercyaigbe:

"You are in my prayers... sending you lots of love, in this difficult time ❤️❤️❤️.... God will strengthen you and the entire family "

mrmacaroni1:

"Rest in Peace ShankarBabu Accept my deepest condolences Bayo God got you."

tolanibaj:

"Adura nla❤️❤️❤️ my condolences."

deyemitheactor:

"So so sorry about your loss bruh… I pray God pours out His comforting love upon the hearts of you and the rest of your family during this time "

iyaboojofespris:

"May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace "

jumoke_ab:

"Ameen to all the prayers he made for you. So sorry for your loss ❤️"

adukeademola:

"May Almighty Allah comfort you and grant your Dad Jannah"

officerwoos:

"May Allah grant him Al-Jannah firdaus Stay strong brother"

taaooma:

"I’m so sorry brother. I can’t imagine what you are going through, may his soul rest in perfect peace. Alll the prayers he made for you and the ones he’ll keep making will continue to be with you. Inna lilahi wa inna ilayhi rajiun."

babarex0:

"Please take heart bro … I don’t even know what to say. I know dis feeling. God will give u and ur family the fortitude to bear dis loss .. "

Actor Sir K Kamoru laid to rest

Shortly after the announcement of his death, late actor Kamal Adebayo aka Sir Kay Kamoru was buried.

The late Nollywood star was buried according to rites as a Muslim, and a short video from the heartbreaking moment has made the rounds online.

Comedian Isbae U was seen with a lady, presumably his sister, some Islamic clerics, other family members and some Nollywood stars at the burial.

Source: Legit.ng