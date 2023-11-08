Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has sparked reactions on social media with a new post on his Instagram page

The filmmaker showed off a rare photo of him and his pretty mum on one of his visits to her place

In his caption, Edochie noted that every time he shows up at his mum's place, she empties almost a bottle of holy water on him because of his stubbornness

Yul Edochie, in a post online, revealed what goes down anytime he visits his beautiful aged mum.

The actor shared a photo he had taken with his mum on one of his visits to her house; Yul wore a white two-piece and smiled beside his mum in a native outfit.

Netizens react to Yul Edochie's photo with his mum Photo credit: @yuledochie

He revealed that she empties almost a bottle of holy water on his head to curb his stubbornness.

The filmmaker also expressed how much he loves his mother. Yul Edochie stopped being a fan favourite after he decided to take a second wife, his colleague, Judy Austin.

His caption read:

"Me and my beautiful mum. Anytime I visit her, she'll almost empty one bottle of holy water on my head. She says I'm too stubborn, let holy water be cooling my head. I love her so much."

See the post below:

Reactions to Yul Edochie's post

For every post the actor shares, he gets dragged online, and this was not an exception.

Read some comments gathered below:

terempat:

"We know say na old picture . Ur mumsy wey dey vex for you, keep deceiving your self oooh. You no fit deceive me."

zilexgurl:

"Y ur hand bend come short? I no understand. Na due to ur wickedness?? Just asking for my church member."

esthersky_77:

"Our Ijele mother-in-law. Live long mama."

slimmsy.yetty:

"She rejected Judy from on set and refused Judy to manipulate her because she knew she was your downfall."

bryanchris1103:

"Be like the Holy water no come dey work well again "

etamm_is_king2222:

"When a mother calls you that, you are the family black sheep and problem they wish they never had."

shomie_thickana:

"Na lie, she no dey empty anything on u, u beg her snap this picture with you and ur not stubborn, u be m.u.m.u. When ijele go snap with her mother inlaw naa."

richard_nkoro:

"Upon all this holy water wey mumsy don pour for this your coconut head, you still no get sense, even if na small sense, abi she go leave holy water, begin pour you kerosene?"

