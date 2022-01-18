Veteran Nollywood actor, Ogogo’s daughter, Kira Taiwo, has shared funny throwback photos on social media

The actor’s grownup daughter put her curves on display alongside old photos of herself as a child with her father

Kira’s old and new photos raised numerous interesting reactions on social media with some fans calling her ‘omo alhaji’

Kira, the daughter of veteran Yoruba Nollywood actor, Taiwo Hassan, popularly called Ogogo, has caused a buzz on social media with her latest post.

The film star’s daughter shared her recent photos alongside some throwback photos including one with her father.

Ogogo's daughter shares throwback photos with her father. Photos: @kira_taiwo

Source: Instagram

In the post, the grownup Kira put her curves on display in some of the photos. The young actress also shared one photo that showed Ogogo carrying her as a little girl.

Another photo showed Kira as a young girl sitting on a chair.

See her post below:

Fans react

Ogogo’s daughter’s old and new photos raised a number of funny comments from her social media followers. Read some of their reactions below:

Babayhermi:

“Opor ❤️.”

Coleyewande:

“Wo! Na you dey hot❤️❤️.”

Temitope_kennyj:

“Omo daddy re o❤️.”

Adeolu_fash:

“Don’t let daddy see the 4th slide oooo .”

_Timayor_:

“Omo Alhaji .”

Omokay_seniorman:

“Ogogo promax❤️.”

Queen_esther11:

“4ever young nii popsy .”

Nice one.

Ogogo reacts as daughter dumps him for billionaire Otedola

Meanwhile, Kira Taiwo joined a recent challenge on social media. The challenge sees Nigerians saying they want to start doing things that are more than their power.

Taking to her Instagram page, Kira described billionaire Femi Otedola as her father. She then asked the businessman to call her. According to her, she wants to start disturbing someone else's father.

The Yoruba film star, Ogogo, who is following his daughter on Instagram, spotted the post and he reacted.

Ogogo seemed shocked as he was only able to say 'haaa.'

Yinka Quadri joins daughters for TikTok video

A video spotted on social media showed actor Yinka Quadri on his feet as he went through his phone. Suddenly, his daughters appeared before him with frowns on their faces.

According to them, they are tired of acting like big girls and they demanded money from their father.

While asking what he would give to them, the actor brought out some cash from his pocket and sprayed his daughters.

Source: Legit.ng