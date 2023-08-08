Young Nollywood actress Temilade Kosoko recently couldn't help but voice out her frustration about the pressure that comes with being the daughter of a legend like Jide Kosoko

Temi recently graduated from the University of Lagos, Akoka, with a B.A degree in Creative Arts, and she noted that being a veteran's daughter has had several adverse effects on her career

The actress also said she dislikes it when people attach her success to her father because he doesn't contribute as much as many believe

Temilade Kosoko, a fast-rising content creator, actress, and the last daughter of veteran actor Jide Kosoko, recently revealed, during a conversation with Legit.ng, that having her success attached to her father is one of her biggest turn-offs.

The actress noted that most of the people she knows today within the movie or entertainment industry she got to know them herself and not through the help of her father.

Photos of veteran actor Jide, his late wife Henrietta and their daughter, Temilade. Photo credit: @princejidekosoko/@temikosoko

Source: Instagram

Below are the details of Legit.ng's conversation with Temi.

I am finally a graduate after six years instead of 4 - Temi

During the interview, Temi revealed that it was a massive relief for her to eventually graduate after spending six years in school instead of four.

The Creative Arts graduate shared that she had to weather several storms from COVID-19 delay to project conclusion.

Her words:

"First of all, I am glad to finally finish school after six years, even though it was supposed to be four years. And life after school has been almost the same because in truth I am just coming out of it, I can't really say much about what is going to be right now. But It is not like I have not been in the industry before, the major difference now is just that I would have more time for my career."

Having Jide Kosoko as my father has positive and negative effects on my career - Temi shares

During the interview, it seemed quite apparent that this was a sensitive topic for her as her voice changed. Temi initially didn't want to talk about this, but we pressed.

"It is a long story; I wish I could speak more about this privately. Being Jide Kosoko's daughter has had negative and positive side effects on me and my career. On the good side, I have been able to network better, although most of the people I know, I got to know them myself and not through my father."

She continued saying:

"My dad barely introduces me to anybody. I don't really like it when people attach me or my success to my dad.

Challenges faced as a celebrity's daughter

Temi, the daughter of Henrietta, the late wife of Jide Kosoko, also disclosed that she misses her a lot and spoke about the burden of being the child of a renowned Nigerian celebrity.

"I tell people that being the daughter of a celebrity has done more harm than good to me. First of all, It usually makes people have an impression about you that's totally wrong.

"Many people see you, and they automatically think you're proud, so before you can even prove to them that you're not they are already giving you attitude. There are so many places that I work into and once they know that I'm Jide Kosoko's daughter they all just start giving me attitude."

Speaking about the height of expectation that also comes with being an actor like her parents, Temi said:

"When it comes to being featured or starred in movies, they almost always expect you to do more. Even if you're doing it perfectly and you get the role, you will hear people say things like, ehn she got it because she's the daughter of this and that. This is not true because I have actually put in the effort to get the role. Though to be honest the name accords me a lot of respect."

