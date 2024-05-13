It's been a year since Hilda Baci joined others on the Guinness World Records after she cooked for 93 hours and 11 minutes

The chef and entrepreneur shared a detailed post via her official Instagram to mark the anniversary, and she got to express gratitude to her team

Hilda noted that since the event took five days, it would be a five-day long back-to-back celebration

Nigerian chef Hilda Baci is celebrating an anniversary of victory a year after she broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

The event took place in Lagos in 2023, and with the support of her team of about 100 people, Hilda beat the previous record by more than five hours.

Chef Hilda celebrates 1 year anniversary of GWR Credit: @hildabaci

Source: Instagram

Hilda celebrates her excellent team

Hilda Baci penned an appreciation note to her supportive team for being by her side during those tough moments.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She recounted how the event began on May 12 and ended on May 17, 2023, and stated that it would be a 5-day-long anniversary.

"On this day 1year ago we began the official attempt that made history. At about 5pm on the 12th of may I turned on the gas for the very first time only to be turned off on the 17th of may 5 days later so yes we have a 5 day long anniversary and I’m here for it. I could not have done it firstly without my team the alpha team that was the first point of contact that helped my very big dream come true so naturally the first celebration point will be the Alpha team and heads of departments I mean it was such a big team of about a 100 people to put the experience of the year together and I’m thankful for them every single day", she said."

See Hilda Baci's post below:

In other news, Verydarkman recently accused the chef of defrauding those who made payments for her cooking class. In her response, she shut him off and debunked such rumours.

Netizens congratulate Hilda Baci on anniversary

Legit.ng compiled a list of reactions. See them below:

@diaryofakitchenlover:

"One year already."

kaffydance:

"A historic moment deserving ALL levels of celebration."

@thisthingcalledfashionn:

"Can’t believe it’s been a year."

@harmonihie:

"Congratulations my love."

@amalizakitchen:

"I remember coming to the venue the first day just to watch and go home but end up packing my cloth back to the venue and spent 3days and 3 night it was such a wonderful experience @hildabaci girl you did am super proud of you anyway any time."

@3darchitectdesigner:

"Imagine not starting 1 Year ago❗️This is a reminder to Implement that Idea now it can be the game changer. Congratulations."

@official_dimdim:

"You’ve bloomed a whole lot in a year… you’d bloom more."

FUOYE student surpasses 150 hours attempt to break GWR

Legit.ng previously reported that Olaniyi Israel Adewale broke the record for the longest drumming hours.

He aimed to break Allister Brown's 2023 record of 150 hours, one minute. To the surprise of many, he broke the existing record and planned to surpass the record-breaking duration by over two days.

After surpassing 150 hours, the 300-level student continued drumming, aiming at 200 hours.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng