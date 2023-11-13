Controversial Nigerian activist, VeryDarkMan, has now waded into the drama between Nollywood actor Mr Ibu’s wife and adopted daughter, Jasmine

In a new video, VeryDarkMan explained how Mr Ibu’s wife started making demands from the donated funds

The activist detailed how she kept on asking for a car, an iPhone 15, money for surgery to do her backside, and more

Popular Nigerian social media activist, Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan, has taken to social media to expose actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu’s wife.

Recall that social media was buzzing with drama after the movie star’s wife, Stellamaris Okafor, claimed a stranger, Jasmine, was interfering in her family’s affairs.

Shortly after that, VeryDarkMan who had actively solicited funds for the ailing actor, took to his social media page to react.

Nigerians react as VeryDarkMan spills messy details on Mr Ibu's wife. Photos: @verydarkblackman, @realmribu

VDM started off by saying he doesn’t pray to marry a woman like Mr Ibu’s wife. He then went ahead to detail how Mr Ibu’s wife was more concerned about material things than her husband’s wellbeing.

According to the activist, when the money donated for the actor reached N40 million, Stellamaris started to ask for an iPhone 15 to be bought for her. VDM said this was at the time they were still deciding on whether to cut off the actor’s leg or not.

The activist revealed that Mr Ibu’s wife continued to say she’s still a young woman and she should be given some money to take care of herself and brush up her body because she wants to do her ‘backside’. VDM claimed that people cautioned her because her husband was still on his sick bed. The dark man added that Stellamaris was later given N1 million for her to take care of her kids but she used a part of it to buy a bum pad and was rocking it around the hospital.

How Mr Ibu’s wife diverted funds

Also in the viral video, VeryDarkMan recounted how Mr Ibu’s wife diverted funds meant for her sick husband. According to him, a man came to the hospital to visit the ailing actor but his wife refused saying that he didn’t want to see anybody. When she eventually allowed the man in, he wanted to donate money but the actor’s wife claimed the general account used for crowdfunding wasn’t working and that he should send it to her account instead.

It was gathered that the man sent N1 million to Mr Ibu’s wife but sent the bank receipt to the actor’s adopted daughter, Jasmine, and that was how they found out about the donation.

VeryDarkMan also went on to speak on how the actor’s wife told him to sell off his house in Ajah for N44 million and that he must give her nothing less than N25 million from the sale. The dark man also claimed Mr Ibu once left their big house to stay with a friend in Ibadan in his one-bedroom apartment just to escape from his wife.

In the viral clip, the online activist recounted how they were at the hospital when the doctors were contemplating carrying out a surgery on Mr Ibu even before the actor’s leg was cut off but that they needed a family member to sign off on it. However, the actor’s wife was not willing to sign, claiming that people would blame her if anything goes wrong and that Jasmine should sign it instead.

Jasmine is not in control of the donated funds - VeryDarkMan

VeryDarkMan finally shut down Mr Ibu’s wife’s claim about Jasmine being the one controlling the donations from the public. According to the activist, Jasmine actually doesn’t have control over the account but Mr Ibu’s second son is in charge. The dark man claimed that the movie star actually went to the DPO of Ajah police station to make it known that his son would be in charge of the account and not his wife, Stellamaris.

The online activist also claimed that when the donations reached N40 million, Mr Ibu’s wife’s brother had called Jasmine and told them to share the money in four ways between him, Mr Ibu’s wife and her. DarkMan then heavily blasted the actor’s wife for her incessant request for material things such as an iPhone 15, money to do her backside, a car and more since donations started to pour in from Nigerians.

See the full video below:

Reactions as VeryDarkMan spills messy details on Mr Ibu’s wife

The video of VDM speaking on Mr Ibu’s wife soon went viral and it sparked mixed feelings from Nigerians. A number of them slammed him for interfering in the matter while others blasted the actor’s wife for her actions.

Read some comments below:

officialbobbyfredrick__:

“This man get issues with people wives???”

officialdorine22:

“Not supporting Mr ibu’s wife but remove mouth from family matter.”

tenovertenautos:

“He might be saying the truth. But coming in to help someone doesn’t mean you can’t respect the family’s privacy. Mr Ibu hasn’t come out to share this stories for reasons best known to him. (Probably handling it privately). That we are helping people don’t mean we have a right over them or their decision making. Leave the other part of the family issues and let them address it how best they can.. the man is still alive and in charge of his home. He hasn’t called for help on this matter.”

ashiwajutobi:

“I knew they are still going to fight about this money. You don’t need any sooth sayer to tell you they’re not interested in his wellbeing & his health. This’s the second time they would be fighting about money publicly & this woman entitlement is a cultural thing in Nigeria. Imagine someone suggesting that they should buy her a car from the money donated for your husband wellness.? She couldn’t even wait for him to die. One of the dangers of marrying an unemployed women with terrible entitlement. Even in sickness she still want the man to provide for the family? Shamelessness Mr Ibu better conduct DNA before he dies.”

petrovichpius:

“Try marry good partner o hmmm.”

slick_dimple:

“All of you criticizing Mr Ibu’s wife,he saw her and married her himself .. kini ti yin? Let him face his decision.”

officialchukwufrankly:

“Very first time his making sense.”

africanflamingo_:

“After God, the best thing to ever happen to you is a good spouse. How can this woman be the weapon fashioned against her husband .”

sir__somto:

“Ahan is this real ? You wan go do yansh when your husband dey sick bed . God Abeg ooooooooo.”

Arinze_onyeari:

“Imagine me dying with my leg amputated and my wife is buying iPhone 15 and yansh pad. God forbid.”

mz_esheza:

“Omo he married his own enemy !! Lord have mercy.”

