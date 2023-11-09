Nigerian celebrity interior designer, Ehi Ogbebor, is now in the news over her generosity to one of her house staff

The socialite posted a video online after she bought a $1000 Louis Vuitton show for her gateman to encourage him

The video of MC Oluomo’s ex-girlfriend’s display of kindness was met with mixed reactions from netizens

Popular Nigerian interior designer, Ehi Ogbebor, has caused an online stir after she gifted a gateman a new pair of designer shoes.

Just recently, the socialite who is famously known for being MC Oluomo’s ex-girlfriend, took to social media to share a video of her interaction with her domestic staff.

Nigerians react as socialite Ehi Ogbebor buys $1000 shoes for gateman. Photos: @ceosayavethinteriors_and_hotel

In the video, Ehi was seen praying for her gateman and praising him for being diligent at his work. According to her, some people underrate their gatemen and other house staff even though their jobs aren’t easy.

The socialite prayed for God to elevate her gateman from his current work to his dream job. She then went ahead to remind him of her promise to buy him a new shoe before unveiling the brand new Louis Vuitton loafers she got for him.

According to Ehi, the designer shoes cost $1000. She also encouraged her gateman to wear it to the mosque on Fridays. Not stopping there, the businesswoman gifted him two bundles of cash.

See the heartwarming video below:

Reactions as MC Oluomo’s ex-bae Ehi gifts gateman $1000 shoes

The video of Ehi Ogbebor’s generous act to her gateman was met with mixed reactions on social media. Many netizens argued that she could have given him the money instead. Read some of their comments below:

Memphis_algo:

“It’s good to be generous but it’s also good to give people according to what will be of value to them. I’m not a gateman but even me I don’t need a $1000 Louis Vuitton shoe. That gift is of no use to him and he will not even recognize or realize the value. Where will he wear it to?”

Ihuoma_fynface:

“Did you give him for us??? What’s up with the paparazzi.”

olanrewaju_____:

“$1000 shoe for what exactly… give him money instead..”

nwachukwunkechi8:

“Wetin Aboki won take dat kind shoe do I will not even know the worth of the shoe when I see him wearing it Even if he decides to sell it, he will get less cos people will think he is lying, give the guy money no bi shoe jare.”

lolo_adaeze1:

“How about giving him the money instead of the shoe??”

Mama_dee2.0:

“Edo people we too good, we no dey abuse pple wey dey work with us #lovely na so my mama open business for our house help say make she no do househelp again. No be so e suppose to be? Some pple you work with dem just know say you don jam akpako (coughs: naira marley and associates).”

Hennyclarks:

“He would value the funds more lol. What do I know.”

yhormiee:

“Highest place he’s going to wear it to is a mosque and even remove it and place outside, giving is good but knowing what to give is paramount.”

Snapp_code:

“It’s her money and her choice… maybe she got it as a gift and she gave it to him because if you listened well she said they say….But she also gave him cash. A win is a win.”

Msmoe_feh:

“Wow!!! Humanity at its peak! That’s her person tho! Am not surprised. Happy blessed and generous soul .”

