A woman from Kentucky, USA, has revealed how she fell for a catfishing scheme that cost her $10,000 and her marriage.

McKayla, an aspiring filmmaker and single mother, was lured into an online romance by a person pretending to be Dacre Montgomery, a famous actor from the Netflix series “Stranger Things”.

McKayla, who was unhappy in her “highly toxic” marriage, joined an online artist forum to find support and inspiration.

There, she received a message from a user named “DK MH”, who claimed to be Montgomery and expressed interest in talking to her.

The two started a private conversation that lasted for a year, during which “Montgomery” shared his personal and professional problems with McKayla.

According to the New York Post, “Montgomery” told McKayla that his girlfriend, Liv Pollock, had control over his financial accounts and that he was struggling with money.

He asked McKayla to send him gift cards to help him out, which she did, spending about $10,000 in total. He also asked her to be his girlfriend, despite never meeting her in person, and insisted on keeping their relationship a secret.

McKayla eventually divorced her husband and planned to move to Los Angeles to be with “Montgomery”. However, she soon discovered that he was not who he said he was.

She contacted the YouTube channel Catfished, which investigates online scams, and found out that “Montgomery” was actually a romance scammer who had used a fake profile and photos to manipulate her.

Romance scams in Nigeria

Romance scammers are people who create fake online identities to target vulnerable people and exploit their emotions for financial gain.

They often use social media, dating apps, or online forums to find their victims and establish a false emotional bond with them. They then ask for money, gifts, or personal information, and disappear once they get what they want.

McKayla said she felt “betrayed” and “heartbroken” by the scam, and warned others to be careful when talking to strangers online.

She said she hoped to find the real Dacre Montgomery someday and tell him what happened. She also said she wanted to pursue her filmmaking dreams and make a documentary about her experience.

