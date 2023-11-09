Anthony Joshua, in a recent interview, revealed he still lives with his mother at the age of 34

The Nigerian-British boxer stated it was in his culture to support his parents as he declared that family was vital

Joshua also said any lady interested in him must be ready to marry not just him but his family

Nigerian-British professional boxer Anthony Joshua, aka AJ, has revealed why, at the age of 34, he still lives with his mum.

Joshua, reportedly worth $120 million (N94 billion), disclosed that he was still living with his mother in an interview with Louis Theroux.

The boxer also spoke about his close bond with his family, suggesting that it would be difficult for anyone to convince him to move away from his mother's house.

He said:

“In our culture, we grew up in our own family home, we support our parents. ‘Why am I going to move out and leave my mum by herself, for some girl? Family is the most important thing. ‘When a girl gets with me, she ain’t just marrying me, she’s marrying my family."

In 2020, DJ Cuppy and the boxer were reportedly in a relationship, with the billionaire daughter sharing a photoshopped picture of her with Joshua.

Netizens react as Anthony Joshua reveals he still lives with his mum

See some of the comments below:

melaningoddexx:

"Feel free to marry your mom then, it’s that simple!"

gachi_hair:

"No need getting married bro."

kykekushmond:

"Marry your mom."

hairlexandra:

"Don’t bother to be with any girl then. Stay with your family. Don’t create another one."

prettie.tee__:

"Marry your mama now rubbish, some people will just open mouth and be spewing rubbish."

isaidwhatisaid212's:

"Yuck. And she at her old age in hers sons relationship instead of her own. Because ain’t no married women condoning this."

